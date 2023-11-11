5 best Reebok sneakers of all time

Reebok, a sportswear juggernaut, contributed a vast array of sneakers, catering to sneaker enthusiasts' diverse preferences. Initially, the brand was inaugurated by J.W. Foster in Bolton, UK. Later, with the efforts of Joe and Jeff Foster, the sons of J W Foster, Reebok gained popularity in America.

The innovation of running pumps and Harold Abrahams' gold medal win at the Paris Olympics laid the foundation for the brand. Later, Reebok ventured into various genres of sneakers and excelled in each of them by offering extraordinary shoes.

The incorporation of technology, such as 3D printing, has significantly advanced the design, while the utilization of Floatride foam ensures an exceptional level of comfort. Athletes and celebrities including Bella Hadid, EmRata, Joe Jonas, etc have been spotted wearing Reebok classic leather shoes, flaunting elegance with minimalist aesthetics.

Club C 85 and four other shoes come under the best Reebok shoes of all time

1) Club C 85 Vintage

The Club C 85 Vintage, a unique offering of the Boston-based brand, represents a modern interpretation of the classic tennis shoe. Originally named " Revenge Plus", this sneaker exudes an inherent elegance, making it a beloved and cherished choice for footwear enthusiasts of all ages.

Embracing the sporty aesthetics of the 80s, this sneaker predominantly showcases a pristine white silhouette. The upper is crafted from PU-coated action leather, maintaining the authenticity of the classic sneaker. Furthermore, the addition of Terry cloth-infused tongue and ankle collar enhances the overall comfort, imparting a plush sensation.

Notably, the sneaker has a flat insole, designed to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience to the feet. This model is available in different iterations and its price begins at $70, aiming to cater to a vast audience at an affordable price.

2) Classic Leather Men sneaker

This iconic model from Reebok is arguably the flagship sneaker of the brand and undoubtedly deserves a spot on the list of the brand's best sneakers of all time. Introduced as a running shoe in 1983, this sneaker model can be likened to Adidas Superstar or New Balance 574, as they share a common narrative. All those retro sneakers convey seamless transitions from runners to streetwear staples, maintaining an affordable price range.

The sneaker is crafted with classic leather, exuding elegance, while its rubber outsole ensures traction, a perfect blend of fashion and functionality. The EVA midsole offers the ultimate comfort, and the intricate stitching over the upper reinforces the retro aesthetics. Priced at $70, the sneaker is available on the official website.

3) Floatride Energy 5

In 2017, the brand introduced floatride foam, crafted from thermoplastic Elastomer, marking it a notable addition to its innovative lineup. This particular foam boasts a lighter weight in comparison to EVA and excels in its capacity to absorb and return energy. Among all its Floatride lineup, its fifth iteration is one of the best for daily runners.

What distinguishes Floatride foam is its firm structural integrity, making it an ideal trainer without compromising comfort. The upper is constructed of 30% recyclable material, exemplifying the brand's dedication to sustainability. Its breathable upper and tiny perforation on the lateral side ensures its breathability.

Individuals can purchase the shoe for $110 from Amazon and Reebok while Walmart is selling it for $127.

4) Walk Ultra 7 Max DMX

Reebok offers a diverse range of everyday footwear and this model, Walk Ultra 7 Max DMX stands out as one of its finest models. The brand has harnessed its innovation to enhance the air ventilation in the shoe. Furthermore, its advanced technology ensures the feet stay dry from heel to toe during heavy walking sessions.

Another noteworthy feature of the shoe is its specially designed rubber outsole, engineered for exceptional traction, thus reducing the risk of slipping. Additionally, the commendable cushioning system in the shoe ensures superior comfort. This affordable shoe can be obtained for $50.

5) Zig Kinetica 2.5

The third iteration of the Zig Kinetica represents an outstanding creation from the brand, seamlessly blending fashion and functionality within the lifestyle category. This shoe lineup received endorsements from both Cardi B and Conor McGregor, reflecting a nod to the 90s shoe legacy with its material and design.

Boasting an improved arch system, this sneaker sports a lightweight textile upper. The well-padded tongue is a stand out feature of this pair, although it harks back to its retro design, complete with vintage branding graphics.

Based on its colorways, the price varies and it begins from $58 at Amazon.

The sportswear staple, Reebok, the British brand has solidified its position in the sports and fashion world despite some internal crises. Reebok has shaped itself in a new and versatile way and continues to innovate its yields.

Along with the above-mentioned sneakers, the brand offers several others. Currently, the brand fills its roster with the new launches of Zig Dynamica 4, Energen Tech, etc.