Reebok Club C 85 Pump “Citron” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Reebok Club C sneaker was first introduced in 1985 as a tennis shoe. It was part of Reebok's classic line of sneakers, which also included the iconic Reebok Classic and Reebok Workout models. \

The Club C was designed to be a sleek and stylish tennis shoe that was also comfortable and supportive on the court. It has remained popular both on and off the court.

The shoe has been updated with new colorways and materials, and has been worn by everyone from tennis players to fashion icons. Now, the Reebok Club C 85 Pump will soon come dressed in a citron-colored palate. The brand hasn't disclosed the official release date or price tag for the pair.

The Reebok Club C 85 Pump “Citron” sneakers will be dropped in men's sizes

Side profile of Club C 85 Pump “Citron” sneakers (Image via SN)

Twenty years after incorporating Pump technology into the Reebok Club C, the tennis silhouette from 1985 has made its comeback with two new colorways that each include the brand's signature cushioning technology.

The first dual effort debuted over the last weekend in a basic blue and red color combination. The second dual effort replicates its counterpart's in yellow sole unit and array of clean white leather overlays. However, the first divergence from the latter happens underneath through the grayed-out pattern.

Highlights with the word "Citron" combine with the bright green color above the tongue's Club C 85 Pump bubble and the embossed logo that runs down the edge of the heel tab to illuminate the lateral side and heel of the tongue in a checkerboard pattern that is illuminated in brilliant green.

Front profile of Club C 85 Pump “Citron” sneakers (Image via SN)

The sneakers are a modern update of the classic Club C design, featuring the addition of Reebok's signature Pump technology. They feature Reebok's patented Pump technology, which allows wearers to customize the fit of the shoe by inflating or deflating the internal bladder with a small pump located on the tongue.

Despite the addition of Pump technology, the Reebok Club C Pump sneakers retain the classic low-cut silhouette of the original Club C sneakers. Like the original model, the Club C Pump features a soft leather upper that is comfortable and durable.

The toe box is perforated, which helps to increase breathability and keep the feet cool. It features a durable rubber outsole that provides traction and grip on a variety of surfaces. The Reebok logo is prominently featured on the side of the shoe, while the Pump technology logo is displayed on the tongue.

The Reebok Club C 85 Pump "Citron" sneakers are a fresh take on the classic Club C silhouette, featuring Reebok's patented Pump technology in a bold and vibrant colorway.

The Club C 85 Pump "Citron" sneakers are a stylish and versatile choice for any sneakerhead or fashion enthusiast. So stay tuned for the release date and price tag update on the upcoming sneakers.

