SNEEZE x Reebok Club C Grounds sneaker collection: Release date, price, and everything we know so far

SNEEZE Magazine, a renowned publication that combines art, fashion, and culture, joined forces with Reebok to create a unique collection that blends classic sportswear esthetics with contemporary street style.

The collaboration features a range of sneakers, each adorned with SNEEZE's distinctive design combination and the brand's iconic logo. The collection is an exciting and innovative fusion of two distinct brands, combining SNEEZE's edgy and eclectic style with the label's longstanding reputation for quality and performance.

The classic Club C Grounds sneakers were first released in 2020. Now, the two brands are once again set to reintroduce the pair with a new material modification. The sneakers are set to be launched on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at selected retailers. The silhouettes will be available for $105 each.

The new SNEEZE x Reebok Club C Grounds sneaker collection will be available in two colorways

The new SNEEZE x Reebok Club C Grounds sneaker collection will be available in two colorways (Image via END Clothing)

The main color palate for the first pair will be Gray, Alabaster, and White. The other pair will be based on Earth, Stucco, and White.

The classy-looking Reebok Club C gets a makeover with a "Gray" and "Earth" background color. Soft suede covers most of the upper, whereas mesh lines the inside. The sole is made of gray rubber with great grip, and it rests atop a worn-in midsole that has the Reebok name on the heel.

For each colorway, the suede panels are a single shade, while the laces, the SNEEZE emblem on the tongue, and the Reebok writing on the side branding window are accented with other colors.

SNEEZE x Reebok Club C Grounds sneakers are a standout item in the collaborative collection between the two brands. The sneakers feature a sleek, low-cut silhouette and a classic white leather upper that is accented with bold hits of color on the heel and tongue. The SNEEZE logo is prominently displayed on the heel, while the brand's iconic logo is embossed on the side of the shoe.

The sneakers also feature a comfortable EVA midsole and a durable rubber outsole, making them an ideal choice for both casual and athletic wear. The Club C Grounds sneakers are a perfect example of the successful collaboration between two distinct brands and their unique design esthetics.

The partnership between the two brands was a natural fit, as they both share a passion for blending sportswear with street style. SNEEZE, which was founded in 2008, has become known for its edgy, unconventional approach to fashion and art, while the sneaker brand has a longstanding reputation for quality and performance in the athletic world.

SNEEZE x Reebok Club C Grounds sneakers were first released as part of the collaborative collection between the two brands in 2020. The Club C model was originally introduced by the sneaker brand in the 1980s as a classic tennis shoe, and it quickly became popular among athletes and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The sneakers have been featured in numerous fashion publications and have been worn by celebrities and influencers alike. The success of the collaboration has led to continued partnerships between the brands, which has resulted in this new upcoming rendition of the sneakers, which will launch on March 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes