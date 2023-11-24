5 best Salomon sneakers of all time

The 76-year-old French brand Salomon, founded by Francois Salomon, is popularly recognized for its unique sports equipment and accessories, most especially its high-performance sneakers.

This iconic brand's collection of sneakers has become wardrobe staples for sneakerheads and fashion-forward individuals alike as a result of their cutting-edge technology, like the sought-after contagrip outsole, which provides excellent traction control on different surfaces, as well as the sensitive technology that ensures customized and secured grip.

The brand has left a strong impression on pop culture, as celebrities like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Bieber, amongst others, have been photographed sporting these sneakers. From the highly coveted Snowcross collection to the mind-blowing Speedverse PRG, the brand has successfully established itself as one of the leading brands in the sneaker industry.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five best Salomon sneakers of all time.

Best Salomon sneakers ever released

1. XT-6 expanse leather

The XT-6 expanse leather (Image via Salomon)

These unisex athletic-inspired kicks are crafted from quality leather, coupled with suede and mesh fabrics, constructed at the upper, ensuring durability and breathability. The refreshing colorway of vanilla ice adds a more refined look to the overall design, as well as promoting versatility, making them easy to pair with different ensembles. At the same time, the chunky outsole provides excellent traction.

These fashion-forward sneakers are priced at 200 US dollars on the brand's website.

2. The Snowcross sneakers

The Snowcross sneakers (Image via Salomon)

These lightweight kicks are constructed for protection against the unfavorable weather conditions of the winter season. These sneakers are enveloped in a predominant black hue base, accented by the eye-catching red detailing strategically embellished on the sneakers.

The water-resistant and breathable upper allows for dryness of the feet and ventilation, while the shielded toe cap feature enhances shock and impact absorption. The icing on the cake is the rugged lugged outsole that not only provides stability but also gives the footwear a chic and on-trend look.

These winter essentials sell for 260 US dollars on the brand's website.

3. Speedverse PRG

The Speedverse PRG (Image via Salomon)

These recent iterations of the OG Speedcross franchise are adorned with a brilliant color scheme of dark sapphire hue, complemented with taffy accents, creating an interesting visual. The brand's artisanal skills are seen with the seamless blend of leather and mesh materials, giving a polished look as well as promoting unrestricted airflow during vigorous outdoor activities.

The monochromatic lugged outsole that climbs to the toe cap offers stability while complementing the colorway of the upper. Additionally, the branding details can be seen on the tongue, insole, and sides of the sneakers.

These sneakers sell for 90 US dollars on the brand's website.

4. Tech sonic leather sneakers

The Tech sonic leather sneakers (Image via Salomon)

These sandal-like hybrid sneakers are crafted from lightweight techsonic leather that oozes elegance and durability. The thoughtful colorway of pewter, desert sage, and beluga shows the brand's distinctive taste in the choice of colors. Also, the brand's speed lacing system is adopted to enhance a secure and customized fit, while the midsole and outsole are tailored to offer comfort and traction.

A distinctive feature of these kicks is the reflective detailing that allows for visibility during dim-light conditions.

This stylish pair of shoes is priced at 114 US dollars on the brand's website.

5. RX moc 3.0 sneakers

The RX moc 3.0 sneakers (Image via Salomon)

These chic sneakers come in a slip-on silhouette for optimum comfort. They feature an elastic, breathable mesh fabric constructed at the upper to provide ventilation and be lightweight. The striking, colorful contrast of the high-risk red and lemon hues on the black base creates a bold and endearing appeal.

Additionally, these slip-ons feature a cushioned midsole that keeps the feet cozy all through the day. At the same time, the outsole is embodied with the brand's popular contagrip technology, ensuring perfect grip and traction on various surfaces.

These highly coveted slip-on shoes sell for 110 US dollars on the brand's website.

Shop any of these premium Salomon sneakers before they get sold out!