Flat feet, medically known as Pes Planus, are described as the absence of a well-defined arch structure at the foot when standing on a flat surface. This condition causes the overpronation symptoms that point outwards in the standing position.

During childhood, most infants have flat feet, and over time, they develop arches in their feet as they grow up and the feet mature. Some infants, however, may not develop these arches and continue to have flat feet in their adulthood.

This structural deformation is generally painless, but individuals with flat feet can develop certain health issues in the long run, such as arthritis, joint pain, and obesity.

Finding shoes with adequate arch support without sacrificing style or budget can be a difficult task. To make things easier, the Sportskeeda team has compiled a list of the top five sneakers designed specifically for flat feet. Take a look at the list below.

From Asics Gel Kayano to Hoka sneakers: 5 best shoes for flat feet in 2023

1) Asics Gel Kayano 28

With a vast array of colorways, Asics introduced the model from its Kayano series, an ideal sneaker for people with flat feet. Asics Gel Kayano 28, a perfect blend of comfort and stability, is integrated with the Flyte Foam Blast at the toe case, making the shoe more flexible.

The pair has an Aharplus outsole that provides a solid grip to the shoe while its ortho-lite padded sock line brings forth a comfortable experience. Apart from its technologies, the lighter mesh upper and springy drops are other notable features.

Moreover, its budget-friendly price tag starts at $90, providing another reason to buy the shoe.

2) Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

Mostly known as running shoes, Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 is another smart choice for people who overpronate. This sneaker is adorned with guide rail technology that not only supports flat feet but also prevents the knees and hips from aching during extensive running sessions.

The shoe features a three-layered mesh upper with soft padding, providing a balanced structure for flat-footed individuals. Also, its DNA Loft midsole and durable outsole ensure a soft landing.

Priced at $100, this sneaker also sticks to the brand's commitment to sustainable fashion with its recyclable materials.

3) Hoka Arahi 6

The sixth iteration of the Hoka Arahi series offers a distinctive pair that carries its previous features along with some technical developments. The pair, mostly renowned for its stability, can ease the suffering of flat feet during long hours of standing or walking sessions.

The firm sole structure with a long stack heel section comes as the savior for overpronator individuals. Also, its meta-rocker design complements the firmer structure with smooth landing facilities.

Available in a huge range of colorways, this sneaker is quite a good deal for $140.

4) New Balance Fresh Foam 880v11

The Fresh Foam 880V11, a highly celebrated pair for its cushioning features, is indeed a smart choice for individuals with flat feet from New Balance. This running shoe incorporates fresh foam technology into its sole, ensuring a plush and supportive experience for people with flat arches.

Notably, the sneaker boasts a double-layered engineered mesh upper, and its blown rubber outsole enhances overall comfort, ensuring a softer and more comfortable feel for the wearer. Additionally, the wide-toe box provides ample space for flat-footed individuals, allowing their feet to have room for a comfortable fit.

For $105, the sneaker seems like a great deal.

5) Adidas Ultraboost 22

Adidas Ultraboost 22, one of the most celebrated sneaker models from the brand, is a witty choice for people who overpronate. Its unique design and stern structure provide special support to people with tad arches. On the other hand, its cushioned footbed and upper provide the ultimate cozy experience during the running session.

Linear Energy Push or LEP, a plastic shank, is adorned at the lateral part of the midfoot, preventing the feet from displacement. Another notable feature of the pair is its heel section, which has more paddling facilities, while its angular structure keeps the heel in place.

One can buy this sneaker from the Adidas website for $190.

While flat feet can pose several challenges in terms of stability and support, they are not necessarily a barrier to athletic success. With proper exercise and the right footwear, individuals can improve their leg and foot function and minimize discomfort.