5 best shows like Netflix's Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife

Upon its release at the end of November 2023, Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife shot to the top of Netflix's series rankings. Anyone who watched the vile, three-part documentary series about Dr. Paolo Macchiarini shouldn't be surprised by it.

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife is a real crime narrative with a charismatic persona who tricked some of the world's most brilliant doctors, a wild con, and a sweeping romance. There are a lot of amazing turns in this story, which is told from the viewpoint of Benita Alexander, a former NBC newswoman who covered the man before falling in love with him.

Paolo Macchiarini was found guilty of fabricating a completely novel medical technique that may potentially earn him a Nobel Prize. The con is covered in great detail in the docuseries Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife. We go on to take a look at some other docuseries that offer a similar experience to Paolo Macchaiarini's story!

5 Shows similar to Netflix's Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife

1) The Last Hours of Mario Biondo

A true crime documentary series called The Last Hours of Mario Biondo centers on cameraman Mario Biondo. The three-part series will delve into the strange passing of Mario Biondo and the official synopsis of the series (originally in Spanish) reads:

"May 30, 2013. Mario Biondo, an Italian cameraman and husband of the television presenter Raquel Sánchez-Silva, is found dead in the living room of his apartment in Madrid. From this moment, a complex investigation will begin to try to clarify the circumstances of a case that raises many questions and that will quickly become one of the most media events in recent Spanish history. "

2) Tiger King

Tiger King was one of the most popular true-crime docuseries when it premiered on Netflix in 2020. The main character in the series is a tiger breeder named Joseph Maldonado-Passage, or "Joe Exotic". Before receiving a prison sentence for organizing a murder-for-hire plan against his rival Carole Baskin, the director of the Big Cat Rescue in Florida, Joe Exotic ran a big cat zoo in Oklahoma for several years. The series delves into a story that involves polygamy, mysterious disappearances, heavy drug use, cult-like leaders, and the exploitation of both humans and animals

3) Wild Wild Country

The well-known Indian religious figure Osho organized some of his adherents to build his own village in Oregon, US, named Rajneeshpuram. Among the fallout from this ideal city were a bioterrorism attack and some major friction with the ranchers.

The factors that led to the ascent of Osho and his key aide, Ma Anand Sheela, who played a crucial role in managing the community, are examined in Wild Wild Country. This true-crime program received a lot of attention and praise for its examination of terror and faith and is currently streaming on Netflix.

4) Worst Roommate Ever

The Worst Roommate Ever which was released on Netflix in 2022 is said to feature actual cases of people who have gotten into serious difficulties after renting out their living space. The first season tells the tales of serial killers, psychopaths, scam artists, and other individuals who entered a typical home and completely turned it upside down.

5) The Tinder Swindler

The Tinder Swindler chronicles the exploits of a man who conned women into paying him large sums of money that he would never repay by posing as a diamond mogul. He conned almost $10 million from people he met on dating apps by traveling throughout Europe and manipulating their emotions.

The 2022 Netflix documentary deviates from the conventional plot of true crime documentaries by emphasizing the victims' connections with one another throughout the film.