5 best Skechers sneakers collabs of 2023

The American-based footwear brand Skechers is well-known for its widely acclaimed sneakers that come in sleek and visually appealing designs. Since its establishment, this multi-billion-dollar sneaker brand has collaborated with some of its most esteemed designers and brands.

From partnerships with Diane Von Furstenberg and Kansai Yamamoto to joint ventures with renowned celebrities such as Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Camila Cabello, Britney Spears, and many others, these collaborations have significantly contributed to the brand's global recognition and garnered a massive following.

2023 saw the American brand release a series of remarkable sneaker designs stemming from collaborations with the 41-year-old Spanish artist Ricardo Cavolo, Doja Cat, Snoop Dog, rolling Stones, and others, re-establishing itself as one of the leading sneaker brands in the industry.

These five sneakers are the best Skechers collabs of 2023.

Best Skechers sneaker projects of 2023

1. Doja Lite sneakers

Doja Lite sneakers (Image via Skechers)

The collaborative efforts between the American brand and the "woman" crooner, Doja Cat, resulted in these stylish pair of sneakers.

These chunky-looking shoes are dressed from the seamless blend of premium off-white leather and breathable mesh fabrics in an overlayed design that oozes elegance. The upper of the sneakers is paired with knitted tonal laces that not only complement the laid-back colorway of the kicks but also ensure an adjustable fit.

Also, the insoles were incorporated with the brand's go-to memory foam technology that offers a cozy feel and cushioning to the feet when worn for long, while the creamy-toned outsole that climbs up to the toe cap provides excellent traction and grip control.

These forward-thinking kicks are priced at $100 on stock X.

2. Snoop Dog "Dr Bombay" sneakers

Snoop Dog "Dr Bombay" sneakers (Image via Skechers)

The legendary American rappers Snoop Dog and Skechers joined forces to create these fashionable pieces that have become must-haves for sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike. The design of these kicks comes with a playful and youthful flair that pays homage to the brand's rich heritage of releasing on-trend sneakers design.

The upper of the shoes is enveloped primarily in greenish camo patterned leather fabric, overlayed by a smooth suede material embossed with a motif synonymous with leopard skin. The color-block design of the shoes was completed with the orange hue embedded on the back, alongside the milky-coloured high-rise sole.

These fashion-forward kicks are priced at $100 on the brand's website.

3. Martha Stewart “Plateau” sneakers

Martha Stewart “Plateau” sneakers (Image via Skechers)

These chic shoes were birthed from the collaboration between the American sneaker brand and the popular business mogul Martha Stewart.

These kicks feature a dichromatic color scheme of black and white that promotes versatility, making them easy to pair with many outfits. Durability and comfort are ensured through the neatly crafted suede on the upper, and the elevated whitish sole.

These elegant-looking slip-on sneakers are priced at $75 on the brand's website.

4. Ricardo Cavolo “Many eyes” sneakers

Ricardo Cavolo “Many eyes” sneakers (Image via Skechers)

The creative touch of one of Italy's highly cherished artists, Ricardo Cavolo, was all the sneaker brand needed to pull off these aesthetically pleasing feminine sneakers. It features an upper covered in eye-catching pink leather, accented by splashes of red hue in the motif of eyes, that spreads around the footwear.

These statement pieces are priced at $95 on the brand website.

5. Rolling Stones “Classic Cup”

Rolling Stones “Classic Cup” (Image via Skechers)

The 90's classic sneaker silhouette inspires these low-top sneakers. They are designed to celebrate the historic feat of the iconic rock band group Rolling Stones.

The sneakers feature a crisp and neat white breathable mesh material, accentuated by the polished black leather material that runs from the toe cap to the heel counter. Also, the brand details, alongside the Rolling Stones' popular tongue logo, can be seen in black and red hues, respectively.

These 90s-inspired kicks are priced at 89 US dollars on Amazon.

Skechers remains committed to delivering innovative and fashionable sneaker silhouettes, and the renowned brand is expected to continue its legacy of iconic collaborations in 2024.