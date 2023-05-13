5 best Space-themed sneakers

Space-themed sneakers are a popular trend in the world of footwear design. These sneakers often feature futuristic designs, materials, and color schemes inspired by space exploration, science fiction, and astronomy. They can be both functional and fashionable, suitable for wearing during athletic activities or as a statement piece in casual outfits.

Ranging from mainstream athletic brands to high-end fashion labels, space-themed sneakers can be found in a variety of footwear brands and designers. They are often released as limited edition collections, making them highly sought after by sneaker collectors and enthusiasts. As such, here are five best space-themed sneakers that have released so far.

1) Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy"

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy" is a popular sneaker that was first released in 2012 and is set to be re-released in 2024. It features the iconic Foamposite technology, wavy foam upper, and a Zoom Air sole. The shoe has a unique "Galaxy" theme and is highly sought after by sneaker enthusiasts. Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy" is a highly sought-after sneaker due to its unique design and limited availability. It is a popular choice among sneaker collectors and fans of space-themed sneakers.

2) Reebok Alien Stomper

The Reebok Alien Stomper is a special edition space-themed sneaker, which is a replica of the High-Top Stompers shown in the Aliens movie and worn by Ellen Ripley. The shoe was initially released in 2016 in two mid-ankle colorways and a highly-coveted high-top version. The space-themed sneakers feature a high-top design with a velcro strap across the ankle for added support. It is made of a combination of leather and nylon materials, with a rubber sole for durability and traction.

3) NASA x Vans "Space Voyager"

Released in November 2018, "Space Voyager" by NASA x Vans is a line of footwear and apparel celebrating 60 years of exploration of space. The collection features fun details such as exposed foam and interchangeable NASA patches, as well as the timeless NASA logo. The Old Skool style is made from high-quality leather and modeled by a NASA spacesuit. The collection includes a range of shoes, including the Old Skool, Sk8-Hi, and Slip-On.

4) Extra Butter x Saucony Shadow Master "Space Snack"

Crephut @Crephut Another Saucony Collab. Extra Butter x Saucony Shadow Master “Space Snack” http://t.co/p83nauRNlZ Another Saucony Collab. Extra Butter x Saucony Shadow Master “Space Snack” http://t.co/p83nauRNlZ

The Extra Butter x Saucony Shadow Master "Space Snack" is a limited edition sneaker that was released in 2014 as part of a collaboration between the sneaker retailer Extra Butter and the footwear brand Saucony. The space-themed sneakers are inspired by the idea of a space snack, with a color scheme that includes shades of orange, beige, and brown that resemble the colors of astronaut food packaging.

5) Tom Sachs x NikeCraft Mars Yard

END. @endclothing Tom Sachs x NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0, coming soon. Tom Sachs x NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0, coming soon. https://t.co/sTS4GrprdP

The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft Mars Yard, originally launched in 2012, was made to perform well on the rocky surfaces of Pasadena, California's own Mars Yard. The space-themed sneakers feature a unique design that incorporates materials and features specifically chosen for their durability and functionality in space environments. The shoe is constructed with a mix of mesh and Vectran, a high-strength synthetic fiber that is used in the construction of spacecraft airbags.

Space-themed sneakers have become a popular trend in the world of fashion and footwear. These sneakers often feature unique designs and materials that are inspired by space exploration and science fiction. From the Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy" to the Reebok Alien Stomper, these sneakers are often built for durability, functionality, and comfort in the unique conditions of space.

