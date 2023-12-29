5 best True Crime movies of 2023

The entirety of 2023 has been about great films, be it romance, comedy, true crime, drama, or action, with some gems blessing the cinema calendar. With not many days left to go before the year comes to an end, it is perhaps a good time to look back at how good things have been on the movie front and possibly catch up on the great ones before the year is over.

One of the more underrated genres has been True Crime this year. With the genre soaring in stature over the years, many of the movies in the genre failed to get their share of recognition in the long run.

So ahead of the end of 2023, here are five true crime films that are a must-watch from 2023.

5 Best True Crime movies that deserve a viewing

1) January 6th- Discovery+

While not conventionally the true crime film that fans will come looking for, given the trend in murder documentaries and podcasts, this gritty documentary explores what exactly happened on January 6, 2021, the day the U.S. Capitol was attacked.

Apart from taking a look at a historical crime, it also presents the repercussions and the build-up to the same. The movie is well-rounded with firsthand witness accounts, critical commentaries, and scenes from the original event.

2) Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert- Peacock

Peacock's original Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert is more than just a true crime film. It is an exploration of a common system we now know as the Amber Alert. This documentary goes behind the story of a girl named Amber Hagerman, the reason behind the creation of this alert.

Twenty-five years ago, a nine-year-old girl named Amber Hagerman was kidnapped while riding her bike and was found dead four days later, sparking nationwide unrest. But her death became the reason for the creation of the AMBER Alert System to help out missing children.

This true crime documentary takes a long and hard look at Amber's kidnapping and subsequent murder.

3) Boston Strangler- Hulu

A famous set of crimes and a very famous criminal take the load in Hulu's incredible true crime drama, Boston Strangler, starring the likes of Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon, among others.

Based on the true story of Albert DeSalvo, who took credit for the brutal assault and murder of 11 women across the state of Massachusetts, this gritty drama is one of the finest this genre has offered in 2023.

4) The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker- Netflix

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker goes back to the very start of the year and has already been dubbed as one of the best documentaries of the year.

Following the viral YouTube video in which a homeless hitchhiker named Kai was seen attacking a man with a hatchet, this Netflix production takes a look at the reasoning and the eventual mystery of Kai's claims after the original attack.

5) Killers of the Flower Moon- Theatres/ Apple TV+

This year's list is incomplete without perhaps one of the greatest cinematic masterpieces in the genre, Killers of the Flower Moon, examining the Osage murders from the 1920s through the lens of Martin Scorsese's drama-filled story.

The film did wonders in the critics' circles and has been termed one of the best films of the year. It also has a very important subject matter that is simply not discussed enough while talking about American history.

The film boasts a star cast consisting of big names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, and Brendan Fraser, among others.

Let us know your picks for true crime films in the comment section below.