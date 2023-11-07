5 best Veja sneakers of all time

Veja, the French footwear and accessories brand was founded in 2004. The brand rose to international prominence in 2019 due to its eco-friendly Condor sneakers. It has become a staple for mixing social projects, sustainable materials, and social justice.

Winning the highly sought-after Fair For Life certification from Ecocert, the French Watchdog group, has cemented their stance as a company to look out for in terms of ethically sourced and environmentally-friendly sneakers.

Unlike other renowned sneaker brands, the French brand doesn't advertise their products or gift them to celebrities for publicity, rather prefers for their sneakers to be recognized for their quality craftsmanship. Their enviable work ethic has made the brand loved by celebrities such as Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Ben Affleck who have been spotted on various occasions wearing Veja sneakers.

Below is a carefully curated list of some of the best sneakers produced by Veja.

The 5 best sneakers ever released by the Veja brand

1. The Condor

The Condor (Image via Veja)

The list would be incomplete without the iconic Condor. These impressive sneakers marked the beginning of the brand's journey into sustainable fashion. The Condors are regarded as the world's first ecological running shoes.

These gorgeous neon green sneakers are made from innovative and bio-sourced materials and are perfect for jogging and an active day-to-day lifestyle while combining comfort and an eye-catching look. The shoes feature Alveomesh, which is made exclusively from recycled polyester and ensures breathability, flexibility, and lightness.

These shoes are available on the brand's website for 130 US dollars.

2. The Venturi sneaker

The Venturi sneaker (Image via Revolve)

The Venturi sneakers are a perfect fusion of fashion and function with white and light grey suede and mesh upper complemented by uniquely designed soles. The insoles are distinguished by two curving lines and an off-white hue. The outsoles are made of rugged and carved plastic.

These crisp shoes are available for 165 US Dollars on Revolve.

3. The V-12 Mesh sneakers

The V-12 Mesh sneakers (Image via Madewell)

These versatile low-top shoes are feel-good as they are sourced from ecologically friendly materials that also feel great on the skin. The sneakers are the epitome of understated elegance as they are dressed in cool white, cream, and green hues. The signature "V" logo can be seen on the sides of the shoes and a peek inside brings you in contact with the brand logo.

The shoes are sold for 240 US Dollars on Madewell.

4. The Esplar sneakers

The Esplar sneakers (Image via Nordstrom)

These gender-inclusive sneakers are named after the Brazilian NGO Esplar, which provides support for organic-cotton farming families in Brazil. These court-inspired shoes are crafted from leather produced in Rio Grande farms.

The shoes' lining is made from recycled polyester, and the soles are produced from wild Amazonian rubber. The sneakers are dressed in all-white with the brand logo on the tongue in black, creating an artful contrast.

The soles are rounded and enhance the sturdy appearance of the shoes. The shoes are available on Nordstrom for 150 US Dollars.

5. The V-Knit sneakers

The V-Knit sneakers (Image via Veja)

These sneakers are the first product of the Rick Owens and Veja collaboration. The Avant-garde designer and the French sneaker company came together to produce a reiteration of the classic Veja silhouette.

The sneakers were given a black, beige, and dust treatment. The remix upholds the French brand's legacy of sustainable fashion, making use of organic materials and a 3-D Knit upper made from recycled bottles.

Rick Owen's logo can be seen on the right heel, while the Veja branding can be seen on the left-side heel; the two brands' logos adorn the footbed. The black outsole extends towards the toe cap in a gorgeous arc, matching the logo, shoe laces, and heel tab. The shoes are available for 187 US Dollars on the brand's website.

Interested in purchasing sneakers from a sustainable brand that are also easy on the eyes? Grab these highly sought-after shoes before they get sold out!