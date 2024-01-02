5 best Versace women's sneakers to buy

The name Versace has become a household name in the world of women's fashion. This is largely due to the series of highly sophisticated fashion pieces that it has delivered since its 70's debut into the fashion scene.

The eponymous brand's women-exclusive sneaker collection is often credited for redefining the sneakers industry with its glamorous aesthetics that feature distinctive colorways, metallic detailing, and sleek leather fabrics.

The brand's sneaker creations are wardrobe staples for sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate luxury and style. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and a host of others have caught the Versace sneaker fever and have been spotted wearing them on many occasions.

Over the years, the fashion brand has created a variety of iconic women's sneakers like the Odissea metallic, the Barocco Greca, Milano runner, and others, cementing itself as one of the top sneaker brands in the industry.

Crystal Greca and 4 other best Versace women’s sneakers

1. The Odyssey metallic sneakers

The Odyssey metallic sneakers (Image via Versace)

These chunky-looking shoes come in a shiny gold hue colorway that exudes sophistication and class. The upper is crafted from a durable synthetic fabric, coupled with a crisp and neat white calfskin leather material that runs from the inside to the heel tab and collar.

The remarkable feature of the kicks, is the Medusa detailing embedded on the upper, while the brand recognition is promoted with the lettering at the front. The white details embossed on the tongue colorfully contrast against the glossy golden hue of the shoes.

These fashion-forward sneakers are priced at $727 on the brand's website.

2. The Milano runner sneakers

The Milano runner sneakers (Image via Versace)

The design of these chic low-top sneakers is an embodiment of style and functionality. The shoes are designed from the seamless combo of a brownish smooth suede fabric and a tonal premium leather material that oozes elegance.

Also, highlights of white hue can be seen on the laces, lining, side, and midsole, while the black accents visible on the counter heel and lugged rubber outsole complete the overall visual of the shoes.

These forward-thinking sneakers are priced at $451 on the brand's website.

3. The Crystal Greca sneakers

The Crystal Greca sneakers (Image via Versace)

These statement sneakers embody a timeless design that features a sleek nylon fabric, in a brilliant white hue that envelopes the upper, laying the foundation for the pink accents on the sides, tongue, and counter-heel to stand out.

The brand's attention to detail is displayed with the intricate crystal detailing on the side and counter-heel, adding an artistic flair to the overall design of the kicks.

These aesthetically pleasing shoes are priced at $580 on the brand's website.

4. Barocco Greca sneakers

The Barocco Greca sneakers (Image via Versace)

The design of these suave low-cut shoes is a nod to the brand's unrelenting commitment to delivering top-notch sneakers. The endearing design of the sneakers features a beige-colored nylon material that encapsulates the upper of the sneakers, overlayed by flowery embroidered detailings in a golden hue.

The brand's outstanding level of craftsmanship is portrayed on the uniquely designed beige-toned outsole that not only enhances good traction and grip control but effortlessly blends with the tonal laces.

The Barocco Greca kicks are priced at $451 on the brand website.

5. The Stargaze sneakers

The Stargaze sneakers (Image via Versace)

These vintage-inspired sneakers are dressed in a refined cowhide leather material, in a black hue, accentuated by the splashes of white on the tongue, side, counter heel, and midsole, giving a polished and versatile appeal. Also, the shoes were prioritized with comfort, aided by the cushioned midsole that provides impact and shock absorption.

These retro-inspired kicks are priced at $325 on the brand's website.