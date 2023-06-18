5 best video game-inspired Nike sneakers of all time 

The world of video games and sneakers is slowly but surely becoming more and more fashion-focused. Video game creators sometimes collaborate with well-known brands to publicize an upcoming game or mark a significant milestone in the life of a video game series, such as an anniversary.

Many footwear brands are cooperating with sneaker franchises to develop a variety of video game sneakers for gamers and sneaker enthusiasts. Among the many, Nike is a sneaker brand that has collaborated successfully with several franchises, including video games.

Over the years, the Swoosh brand has collaborated with many video game brands to create some of the most fantastic video game sneakers. Here is a list of the top five video game-inspired Nike sneakers for sneakerheads and gamers.

The Nike PG 2 'PlayStation' and four other video game-inspired Nike sneakers

1) Nike Dunk SB Low 'Skate or Die'

Skateboarding is a lucrative industry that Nike has already attempted twice to foray into. Sandy Bodecker's delivery of the Nike SB was a masterstroke that ultimately gave the Swoosh a clean entry into the lucrative market. The Nike Dunk SB, which analysts once mocked as the "death of skateboarding," quickly gained popularity in the market and teamed up for an incredible number of collaborations and colorways.

This version of the Dunk SB pays homage to the late 1980s Electronic Arts computer game Skate or Die, which is still one of our all-time favorite Dunk SBs. Featuring aqua blue suede overlays, the limited edition Nike SB Low was released in 2008, and was one of the most successful product releases of the year.

The Nike Dunk SB Low Skate or Die is available for $75 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

2) Nike Air Force 1 'Playstation'

Since it was first made available in 2000, the Sony PlayStation 2 has sold an incredible 155 million units worldwide, making it the video game console with the highest lifetime sales. This collaboration, in which Sony teams up with Nike to create a new iteration of the Air Force 1, is without a doubt one of the most illustrious pairs of shoemakers to ever join forces.

Constructed with shiny patent matte leather uppers, the Air Force 1 also takes inspiration from one of the top controllers in the industry (the DualShock 2), with the silhouette adopting a holographic gel Swoosh and the 'sacred symbols' engraved on the heels. The Nike Air Force 1 "PlayStation," which made its debut during E3 2018, has a clean design but doesn't quite top the OG model from 2006, which is widely considered to be among the most trendy Air Force 1s of all time.

The Nike Air Force 1 'Playstation' video game-themed sneakers are available for $200 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

3) Nike SB Dunk High Pro 'Pacman' / 'Ms. Pacman'

This iteration of the Nike Dunk High Pro features Pacman, one of the more understated characters in the gaming universe. Nike SB clothed the Pro in overlays mimicking Namco's tour-de-force from 1980, offering youngsters the opportunity to hit the pavement once the machines had swallowed all their pocket shrapnel.

This was a throwback to the yellow blob from classic arcades, and it was a great way to get kids excited about skateboarding again. The "Ms. Pacman" build was re-released in 2009 as a follow-up to the first release, and it included electric blue and pink uppers that shared the reflective yellow trims of the "Mr.Pacman" sneakers.

The Nike SB Dunk High Pro' Pacman' / 'Ms. Pacman' is available for varying prices at select retail sites.

4) Nike PG 2 'PlayStation'

The Nike PG 2 is genuinely next-level since it was constructed with light-up tongues, legitimate DLC codes, and an interplanetary midsole that is evocative of the home screen on the PlayStation.

It appears the PG 2 takes cues from Paul George's passion for gaming (he goes with a PlayStation) and has paint-splattered midsoles, wrap-around support overlays, and DualShock 2 patterns stamped throughout the uppers. Paul George also carries a PlayStation when he goes on the road.

These video game-inspired sneakers are available for $1000 or more at the various retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

5) Nike Air Jordan 1 'XBOX'

During E3 2018, attendees got their first look at the ultra-limited Air Jordan 1 "Xbox" that was released earlier this year. The Xbox emblem was embossed on the insoles and lace tips of the AJ1, which debuted shortly after the Nike Air Force 1 'PlayStation' and featured ultra-luxurious glow-in-the-dark outsoles.

The design immediately amassed a significant amount of resale value online, and it was just recently put up for auction in order to collect funds for the study of Huntington's disease.

Those interested in purchasing the Nike Air Jordan 1 'XBOX' video game sneakers can do so for $1000 through the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

These are the top five video game-themed sneakers for sneakerheads and gamers who love combining their love for games with their daily fashion. Let us know in the comment section which of these sneakers you plan to add to your collection.

