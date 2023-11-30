5 best waterproof shoes for men in 2023

Waterproof shoes were created out of the need to maintain dryness of the feet during the winter and rainy seasons. From the sealskin shoes to the vulcanized rubber shoes invented by Charles Goodyear, different years have seen the introduction of cutting-edge technology which keeps the feet dry in water-logged terrains.

Sneakers, hiking boots, loafers, and a wide range of others are being crafted from water- resistant materials, and incorporated with waterproof membranes, effortlessly bridging the gap between fashion and safety.

From the highly acclaimed Skechers men's Delson-Antigo Oxford shoe to the Angry Monkey's crocodile pattern waterproof shoes, 2023 has seen the release of quality and stylish waterproof shoes tailored for men.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five best waterproof shoes for men in 2023.

Best waterproof shoes for men to avail in 2023

1. Fate's Tex waterproof shoes

The Fate's Tex waterproof shoes (Image via Amazon)

These low-top sneakers are dressed in a greyish-white waterproof knitted fabric, with water waves-like details strategically embellished on the sides of the sneakers, to add an artistic flair to the sleek design of the shoes.

To complement the waterproof knitted upper, an inner nano-sized pore layer is incorporated to ensure airflow, while preventing the inflow of water. The icing on the cake is the herringbone's wave-like patterned durable rubber outsole that offers stability, as well as creates visual interest.

These sleek sneakers are priced at $35 on Amazon.

2. Skechers' men's Delson-Antigo Oxford shoes

The Skechers' men's Delson-Antigo Oxford shoes (Image via Amazon)

These aesthetically pleasing kicks are the brand's fresh take on the timeless Oxford silhouette, refined with a modern twist.

They are enveloped in a deep brown hue are crafted from quality waterproof leather material, coupled with a unique lace-up closure of bungee cord laces, giving the OG classic corporate shoes.

The neat stitches are visible on the upper and sole, showing the brand's artisanal skills, while the dichromatic colored outsole of dull white and chocolate brown not only enhances traction but also complements the monochromatic upper.

These shoes sell for $85 on Amazon.

3. Keen men's Targhee 3 low-height hiking shoes

The Keen men's Targhee 3 low-height hiking shoes(Image via Amazon)

These hiking shoes feature an interesting color scheme of earthy green and brown accented by black detailings, creating a colorful contrast.

These low-top kicks embody the brand's sought-after waterproof breathable membrane to keep the feet warm and cushy.

The insole offers optimum comfort, while the Keen all-terrain durable rubber outsole aids traction and grip control on rocky and muddy surfaces. These hiking shoes sell for $93 on Amazon.

4. OL Outjet Legend men's waterproof hiking shoes

The OL Outjet Legend men's waterproof hiking shoes (Image via Amazon)

These lightweight hiking kicks are enveloped in a predominant black hue, laying a solid foundation for the neon green accents embellished around the shoes to stand out.

The seamless blend of leather, breathable mesh material, and a sock lining ensures durability, breathability, and water resistance, respectively.

The remarkable feature of these shoes is the EVA midsole that enhances cushioning, and shock absorption, while the rugged rubber outsole provides stability. These sleek kicks are priced at $39 on Amazon.

5. Angrymonkey's men's crocodile pattern cowhide shoes

The Angrymonkey's men's crocodile pattern cowhide shoes (Image via Amazon)

These fashionable shoes are dressed in a clean and crisp white waterproof cowhide leather, alongside a breathable mesh material, ensuring flexibility and breathability.

The brand's attention to detail can be seen with the perforated detailing on the upper, the scale-like design on the side, and the strategic construction of the black leather material contrasting the brilliant white base.

Additionally, the elevated chunky outsole helps in maintaining stability, while the laces in white hue allow for a secured and customized fit, as well as promoting the predominantly white upper.

These fashionable shoes sell for $59 on Amazon.

Winter season is finally here; shop these men's wardrobe essentials before they get sold out!