Breitling watches for women are as reliable as their male counterparts, offering precise timekeeping and a luxury aesthetic. These watches are the epitome of precision, accuracy, and time-honed craftsmanship. The pilot watch brand has built a solid reputation due to its suave collections of timepieces with aviation-driven features.

This Swiss brand's unrelenting efforts at releasing elegant-looking timepieces can be seen in both its women's and men's exclusives. Offering different designs, and functionalities, the brand's feminine models, have also gained enough recognition, just as their male counterparts, featuring top-notch stainless steel.

Polished leather materials, crystal embellishments, as well as prioritizing femininity with sleek colorways in each of the franchises, including the Chronomat, Avenger, Super Ocean and others.

Check out the list of the best Breitling women's watches options for 2024.

This article reflects the writer's opinion only.

5 Best women's Breitling watches to avail in 2024

1. The Chronomat automatic 36 South sea

The Chronomat automatic 36 South sea (Image via Breitling)

From the Chronomat collection, this Breitling watch features a calfskin material, in a green hue, contrasted by the silvered stainless steel of the lugs and case, with gemstones of different colors encrusted on the golden bezel.

The bezel is dressed in a tonal green hue, with golden highlights on the hands and hour markers, while the brand and details are displayed in a white hue. Also, the watch comes with a mechanical caliber movement, ensuring accuracy in time-reading, while the 10-millimeter thickened stainless case provides water resistance.

This wristwatch is priced at 10,350 USD on the brand's website.

2. The Navitimer 32

The Navitimer 32 (Image via Breitling)

This silver-toned watch, featured in a bracelet design, is built from stainless steel, with metallic straps in an interlocked design. The 32-millimeter wide case encloses the pinkish dial, featuring crystals embedded around, taking form as hour markers, while red and black accentuations are visible on the second hand, on the numberings, and on the watch details.

Additionally, a super quartz movement is incorporated into the watch, alongside a water resistance of 5 bars, with a battery life of 4 years. This Breitling watch sells for 4,600 USD on the brand's website.

3. The Avenger B01 chronograph 44-night mission

The Avenger B01 chronograph 44-night mission (Image via Breitling)

This chronographic-designed wristwatch features a black-coated ceramic case, detailed by a silver-white hue on the crown, with splashes of yellow hue on the leather straps, and dial. The yellowish dial features black, red, and grey hues, embossed on the hands, hour markers, and sub-dials.

Also, this timepiece is featured with a self-winding quartz movement, as well as calendar features and a power reserve capacity of about 72 hours, while a luminous display system is also adopted, to help in lowlight conditions.

This Breitling watch is priced at 9,300 USD on the brand's website.

4. The Superocean automatic 42 Kelly Slater watch

The Superocean automatic 42 Kelly Slater watch (Image via Breitling)

This recent iteration of the Superocean series comes with greenish cowhide-crafted straps, coupled with silver-colored stainless steel, used for the construction of the 18-millimeter long lugs and the case of about 12 millimeters thick, offering water resistance.

Also, the two-toned colored dial, in orange and white hues, houses the automatic quartz movement system, while the foldable clasp closure allows for a customizable fit. This Breitling watch sells for 5,250 USD on the brand's website.

5. The Endurance Pro Ironman

The Endurance Pro Ironman (Image via Breitling)

This unisex watch features reddish rubber straps, fastened by a tang adjuster, with the case built from a black-colored greenlight material, offering a lightweight feel on the wrist, likewise offering magnetic resistance.

Also, the bezel features a compass measurement, indicating the four cardinal points, hence, showing an individual's location, while the dial, enveloped in a red hue, with black and white detailing, provides an advanced chronographic display function.

This Breitling watch is priced at 3,600 USD on the brand's website.

These Breitling watches are colorful, sturdy and great investment pieces.