5 big movies releasing in November 2023

2023 has been an excellent year for movies, with certified classics and some great new names breaking into the scene, and November will be no exception. This was only improved with the Barbenheimer trend, which saw two of the biggest releases of the year, Barbie and Oppenheimer, breaking the box office and making going to theatres a norm again.

With the year coming to an end, there are still some big releases awaiting. Of course, October has seen a surge of horror movies, thanks to Halloween at the end of the month, but November also has a full slate of epic releases before December caps off the year with another set of great films, including Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Here are five great films releasing in November 2023.

5 biggest releases for November 2023

1) The Marvels- November 10, 2023

Few films beat the anticipation of the next big MCU project. Though the studio has suffered some mild failures since the end of Thanos' saga, its vast universe cannot be underestimated.

The Marvels will bring back Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Paris' Mocia Rambeau. The synopsis for the film reads:

"Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with two other superheroes to form the Marvels."

Nia DaCosta directs it.

2) The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, November 17, 2023

A week after The Marvels, another potential blockbuster, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, will also premiere in theatres. Bringing back the familiar franchise with a new story and a new lead in the form of Rachel Zegler, this will surely be a worthy affair.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Years before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow remains the last hope for his fading lineage. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow becomes alarmed when he's assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird from District 12. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and political savvy, they race against time to ultimately reveal who's a songbird and who's a snake."

The film also stars Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, and Jason Schwartzman, among many others.

3) The Killer, November 10, 2023

David Fincher's much-awaited return with Netflix release The Killer cannot come soon enough. Boasting the signature style of the Gone Girl director and a compelling lead in the form of Michael Fassbender, this is arguably one of the most anticipated streaming releases of the year.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Solitary, cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, a killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. Yet, the longer he waits, the more he thinks he's losing his mind, if not his cool."

Besides Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard, and Sophie Charlotte also play prominent roles.

4) Next Goal Wins, November 17, 2023

Another Michael Fassbender starrer in the list, Next Goal Wins, is a much-awaited sports-drama by Taika Waititi. The film focuses on Dutch coach Thomas Rongen. Though the film has not impressed critics, it is still considered one of the year's most anticipated films.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Dutch coach Thomas Rongen tries to turn the American Samoa soccer team into winners."

5) Wish, November 22, 2023

Disney looks to turn back the clock with Wish, its latest fairytale story focusing on the star, which has been a motif for a long time in Disney films. This animated film, which could become a classic for Disney, stars Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Wish will follow a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her."

Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn direct it.

Let us know which film you are waiting for in November 2023 in the comments below.