5 BLACKPINK deleted posts that BLINKs already have saved in their gallery

BLACKPINK members have their individual Instagram accounts with millions of followers. For them, pictures once posted are hard to remove off the internet no matter how hard they try because of their devoted fans.

Fans save their pictures almost the minute they're posted and compare the deleted post to the new one to find out why a member decided to delete and repost.

Within seconds of a picture being posted, BLINKs have already downloaded and spread the post around even if it was deleted only a few seconds later.

5 time BLINKs were too fast for BLACKPINK

1) Jennie's converse affair

By @Lalisa_manoball twitter.com/jendeukiebabo/… 젠바🙈💕 @jendeukiebabo Mino was holding an iPhone so she deleted 🤣🤣🤣 Mino was holding an iPhone so she deleted 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/oidiRDgT9o Jennie deleted not bcs of iPhone but bcs she's wearing converse Jennie deleted not bcs of iPhone but bcs she's wearing converse 😂😂 twitter.com/jendeukiebabo/…

Jennie had uploaded a photo with WINNER's Mino but was quick to delete it. She later re-uploaded it after cropping her shoes.

This was because while Jennie was under contract with Adidas, the photograph showed wearing Converse shoes. The uncropped picture was taken down as it could have led to some conversations with Adidas executives.

2) Jennie and her iPhone

exam :\\ || semi-hiatus @slapmelisa JENNIE DELETED THE FIRST PIC SO FAST BECAUSE SHE FORGOT TO CROP HER IPHONE IM WHEEZING JENNIE DELETED THE FIRST PIC SO FAST BECAUSE SHE FORGOT TO CROP HER IPHONE IM WHEEZING 😭😭 https://t.co/Axfho9gP3M

Jennie uploaded a cute picture of herself to Instagram, completely clueless of the fact that there was an iPhone on her lap. At that time, BLACKPINK was under contract to promote Samsung. Being seen with a rival company's phone was a strict no for the group and so she later cropped the phone out of the picture and re-uploaded it.

3) Rosé pulling a Jennie

ًBANANA @1989BANANA @ygofficialblink remember when rosé posted a picture of her with halsey but halsey's iphone was on it so rosé deleted it, edited out the three black lenses and posted it again remember when rosé posted a picture of her with halsey but halsey's iphone was on it so rosé deleted it, edited out the three black lenses and posted it again💀 @ygofficialblink https://t.co/LaeUSF1ReI

In this photograph, it was Rosé who was caught with an iPhone. She posted a picture on Instagram with singer-songwriter Halsey but quickly deleted it. She then photoshopped the phone to make it less recognizable and re-uploaded the picture.

4) Lisa's date debacle

arch @kjndiors lisa deleted her ig story quickly bc there’s a “june 5, 2020”,, so the cb individual poster was created on june 5???? lisa deleted her ig story quickly bc there’s a “june 5, 2020”,, so the cb individual poster was created on june 5???? https://t.co/wOTVIoACJx

Lisa had uploaded her solo comeback poster to her Instagram story, but had not deleted the date on which she had received the poster on her phone. Instagram usually adds the date automatically if the picture is older than 24 hours and so it needs to be manually removed. Lisa later reuploaded the picture after having the date removed.

5) Jisoo's deleting spree

ً @GODTIERJISOO jisoo posted and deleted this on instagram whyyyy jisoo posted and deleted this on instagram whyyyy https://t.co/c09orm3pNe

Jisoo has a habit of deleting her posts randomly without notice. She goes on sudden deleting sprees and fans are unable to explain as to why she does it. BLINKs await the day they get an answer.

BLACKPINK may be quick, but BLINKs are surely quicker. While their posts on social media can be deleted, the screenshots by their fans last forever.

Edited by Gunjan