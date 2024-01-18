5 Cheapest Casio G-SHOCK watches of all time

A range of the cheapest Casio G-SHOCK watches is available for watch lovers on a budget. More importantly, these watches also come with impressive features that make them popular and quickly sell out upon release.

Casio G-SHOCK is known for its toughness and innovation, for which the brand has remained steadfast. Founded by engineer Kikuo Ibe, the G-SHOCK series is the result of his desire to produce a masterpiece that could withstand the harsh realities of an active lifestyle.

Casio G-SHOCK watches have become worldwide popular and are loved by athletes, adventurers, and watch enthusiasts. Our picks for the five cheapest Casio G-SHOCK watches of all time are proof of the brand's commitment to providing rugged quality at an accessible price.

These 5 watches are resilient and functional while still being budget-friendly.

From GA700CY-1A to GLXS5600-3: Cheapest Casio G-SHOCK watches of all time

1. GA700CY-1A

The GA700CY-1A (Image via Casio)

This watch is one of the cheapest Casio G-SHOCK watches in the GA-700 series and is an analog-digital watch that grabs attention with its rugged yet stylish design. The watch comes in a bold color of black and yellow and features Bluetooth connectivity and radio control, a resin case of 57.5mm, and a stopwatch and timer countdown.

Other impressive features include an alarm and hourly signal, a window showing the world time, an LED light screen for enhanced visibility, a full auto calendar to the year 2099, and water resistance of 200 meters. The watch complements both casual and corporate styles and is sold for $99 on Casio's online store.

2. GA2100P-1A

The GA2100P-1A (Image via Casio)

This watch comes in a black hue that is offset by pink accents on the dial that offer a blend of elegance and boldness. It features mineral glass, a resin case, a black dial with pink accents, a stopwatch and timer countdown, and a small window that shows the world's time.

The watch's impressive features are five daily and hourly alarm signals, a double LED light for easy readability, a full calendar up to 2099, and a carbon core guard structure. The watch is sold for $99 on the brand's online store.

3. GA700FF-8A

The GA700FF-8A (Image via Casio)

This silhouette is one of the cheapest Casio G-SHOCK watches and comes in a futuristic design. The watch is metallic silver and features a casual design, a resin case, a band with buckle closure, a stopwatch, and a timer countdown.

It is also fitted with a glow-in-the-dark screen and LED light for easy readability, a full auto calendar up to the year 2099, a window showcasing the world's time, and water resistance up to 200 meters. The watch features a battery life of 5 years and is sold for $120 on the brand's online store.

4. DWB5600SF-7

The DWB5600SF-7 (Image via Casio)

The DWB5600SF-7 watch is one of the cheapest Casio G-SHOCK watches available and is dressed in white color with brushes of blue. The watch has a glow-in-the-dark bezel that allows you to see time even in the darkest of places. The watch features Bluetooth and smartphone pairing, a resin case, a resin band with buckle closure, and water resistance up to 200 meters. The watch is sold for $120 on the brand's official website.

5. GLXS5600-3

The GLXS5600-3 (Image via Casio)

This women's digital watch comes in light blue with a rose gold bezel. The watch features a window that showcases world time, a tide graph and moon data, a stopwatch and timer countdown, a flash alert system, and an LED light.

It is also fitted with a full auto calendar up to the year 2099, a battery life of approximately 3 years, a high shock resistance, and a water resistance of 200 meters. The watch is easy to see in the dark and is sold for $99 on the brand's online store.

The watches mentioned above are some of the cheapest Casio G-SHOCK watches to avail now. They seamlessly blend style with affordability.