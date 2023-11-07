5 cheapest Lacoste sneakers to avail in 2023

Lacoste sneakers carry with them a long story that began in the exciting 1920s. They're not just shoes, they honor the fashion and heart of René Lacoste. In 2023, everyone can enjoy this legacy with sneakers that offer a taste of the brand’s classic style for daily wear.

The Graduate Pro Leather Sneakers and the Hydez Leather Padded Collar Sneakers are tailored for those who appreciate timeless design. For the ladies, the Hydez Leather Sneakers and the L001 Leather Gum Sole Colorblock Sneakers offer elegance without effort. And for a touch of vintage high-top flair, the L004 High-Top Sneakers stand ready to complete any look.

Here are the top 5 affordable Lacoste sneakers to avail in 2023.

5 affordable Lacoste sneakers to avail in 2023

1) Men's Graduate Pro Leather Sneakers

Men's Graduate Pro Leather Sneakers (Image via official website)

You can elevate your style with the Men's Graduate Pro Leather Sneakers. These versatile shoes priced at $43.99 feature a sleek, court-inspired design, blending smooth leather with a synthetic upper for a refined look.

Stay comfortable with the 100% polyester textile linings and a durable rubber outsole that offers superior grip thanks to its herringbone tread. The iconic embroidered Lacoste crocodile adds a signature touch.

Designed with a blend of 91% leather and 9% polyurethane on the upper and a fully polyester insole, these Lacoste sneakers have classic aesthetics with modern comfort.

2) Men's Hydez Leather Padded Collar Sneakers

Men's Hydez Leather Padded Collar Sneakers (Image via official website)

Step out in style with the Men's Hydez Leather Padded Collar Sneakers. Priced at $47.99, they boast a sport-inspired, timeless design with a luxurious touch. The premium leather and synthetic uppers, coupled with the comfort of a padded collar and OrthoLite insoles, make these Lacoste sneakers a staple for any wardrobe.

With subtle branding, including gold foil on the tongue and heel and the signature embroidered green crocodile, these lace-ups are more than just sneakers—they're a statement. Crafted with 94% leather and a 100% polyester lining, they promise enduring style and comfort.

3) Women's Hydez Leather Sneakers

Women's Hydez Leather Sneakers (Image via official website)

The Women's Hydez Leather Sneakers, available for $47.99, offer a refined fusion of fashion and function. Crafted from 94% premium leather, these Lacoste sneakers feature a court-inspired silhouette that's perfect for everyday elegance.

The padded collar and OrthoLite insoles ensure supportive comfort, while gold-foil branding and the iconic green crocodile embroidery add exclusive touches. The rubber outsole provides durability and grip, ensuring these sneakers are as practical as they are stylish.

With a full polyester lining and insole, these are the sneakers that blend seamlessly with any outfit.

4) Women's L001 Leather Gum Sole Colorblock Sneakers

Women's L001 Leather Gum Sole Colorblock Sneakers (Image via official website)

Discover the essence of casual luxury with the Women's L001 Leather Gum Sole Colorblock Sneakers for $56.99. These Lacoste sneakers boast a sporty yet sophisticated style, featuring a low-top silhouette adorned with classic Lacoste branding.

The leather and synthetic uppers are complemented by the breathability of textile mesh linings. In addition, the rubber outsole's chunky, streamlined design offers both style and cushioning.

Complete with a debossed crocodile at the heel, these sneakers are crafted with a 95% leather upper for a touch of elegance and a 100% rubber outsole for lasting wear.

5) Men's L004 High-Top Sneakers

Men's L004 High-Top Sneakers (Image via official website)

Lacoste's sporting heritage with the Men's L004 High-Top Sneakers is one of the best footwear for sneaker enthusiasts, priced at $79.99. These Lacoste sneakers combine the luxurious feel of cotton and leather uppers with a supportive rubber cupsole. The textile and synthetic linings provide cushioned comfort, while the durable rubber outsole ensures lightweight longevity.

Finished with the iconic Lacoste crocodile branding on the heel, these high-tops offer a refined edge to your weekend wear. With an upper composition of 56.9% cotton and 43.1% leather and a 100% polyester insole, they represent both quality and heritage in every step.

Lacoste sneakers in 2023 present an opportunity to partake in a tradition of French elegance and sporting heritage. Each pair from the accessible range is a nod to René Lacoste’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation on and off the tennis court.

These Lacoste sneakers do more than just adorn your feet. They carry a story, a history, and a pledge to continue the founder's legacy. As Lacoste moves forward, these sneakers speak of the brand’s commitment to quality and the timeless Lacoste identity.