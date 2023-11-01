5 best Lacoste sneakers of all time

Rene Lacoste, a legendary Tennis player of his era, made a significant advent into the fashion industry to express his passion for clothing. This multi-talented individual was not only an accomplished tennis player but also a dedicated student of a polytechnic school.

Rene, not only transcribed a legendary era in the Tennis realm with his seven Grand Slams but also contributed his creative manifestation through his revolutionary fashion brand, Lacoste.

Famously known for its iconic alligator logo, the brand has a captivating story. Rene's fascination with crocodiles, spurred by a desire to have an alligator skin suitcase, led to the creation of the brand.

Initially, Lacoste ventured into the world of fashion apparel, and in 1958 he introduced the brand's sneaker line, marking the beginning of Lacoste's journey into footwear. The brand's unique and enduring legacy is deeply intertwined with the imagery and spirit of the crocodile, which has become synonymous with the Lacoste name.

L001 leather trainer and four other iconic shoes come under the best Lacoste sneakers of all time

1) L001 Leather sneaker

The L001 leather sneaker is a standout pair from the brand that effectively showcases Lacoste's enduring legacy. These sneakers feature an upper made from a combination of leather and synthetic materials, offering a blend of style and durability.

The outsole is thoughtfully crafted with rubber for traction and comfort. To pay homage to the brand's tennis heritage, Lacoste has added a unique touch by etching a replica of a triangular tennis racket, which further enhances the sneaker's appeal.

Priced at $72, this sneaker is available in four different colorways in the store.

2) L002 leather color pop sneaker

The L002 series from the brand is specifically designed with a strong focus on meeting the footwear demands of female feet. The collection offers a range of stylish and appealing options, providing a diverse array of choices to complement their unique style.

The thick rubber outsole, promoting the idea of platform heels, provides the sneaker a distinctive and nostalgic tennis aesthetics. The upper, crafted from leather, continues to complement the outsole perfectly while the suede panel with a touch of tactile enhances the elegance further.

The L002 leather sneaker, a combination of modern and classic elements, can be purchased in several colorways for $120.

3) Daniil Medvedev AG-LT23 Ultra Tennis Shoes

AG-LT23 ultra tennis shoe, which stands as another iconic addition to Lacoste's sports sneaker lineup, has received special recognition from Daniil Medvedev. The shoe has been meticulously designed to meet the specific needs and demands of tennis athletes, catering to their requirements in terms of both style and performance.

The sneaker boasts a supple pique upper that places a strong emphasis on breathability. This design element ensures that the wearer's feet stay comfortable and well-ventilated during intense tennis matches. To enhance the sole's performance, a special foam from Lacoste known as LSR has been integrated.

This special edition can be purchased from the Lacoste for $160.

4) L003 Neo sneaker

The Neo sneakers stand out as one of the distinctive pairs from the brand, effectively blending fashion and performance elements. These sneakers feature a midsole integrated with EVA, a lightweight and cushioning material that enhances comfort.

The outer sole is crafted with a substantial rubber sole, ensuring durability and providing reliable traction, making the Neo sneakers a versatile choice for those seeking both style and performance in footwear.

Priced at $135, this sneaker is available for both men's and women's feet.

5) Women's Hydez leather sneaker

The Hydez leather sneaker is the final recommendation from the brand and is a stylish addition to the women's shoe section. This pair is an excellent choice for those who have a taste for minimalist fashion, offering a clean and elegant look.

the leather upper adds to its sheer elegance, while the textile lining further elevates its overall appeal. Comfort is a priority in this design and that is seamlessly incorporated with the integration of Ortho-Lite cushioning and the rubber sole.

To maintain the minimalist and understated aesthetics, the shoe features the iconic crocodile logo directly embedded on the lateral part, adding a subtle touch to the brand's identity. One can purchase it for $48 from the store.

Rene, the legendary tennis player with numerous achievements, founded the brand out of his love for clothing and design. The luxe brand has successfully cemented its reputation in the fashion world with its fashion-forward thinking and premium yields.

In the footwear section, the brand has also embarked on its footprint, continuing the legacy of Rene. The above-mentioned list is some of them.