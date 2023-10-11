The world of basketball footwear has seen evolutions, and New Balance Hesi Low Basketball Shoe has come up with one more. The brands have continuously innovated and introduced designs tailored to the athletes' unique demands. New Balance, a prominent player in the sports apparel domain, has not been left behind.

Making significant strides in basketball footwear, the brand reaffirmed its dedication by roping in NBA star Kawhi Leonard in 2018. This association effectively breathed new life into New Balance's basketball aspirations.

Fast forward to 2023, with a team boasting eight NBA and collegiate players, the Boston-based brand is all set to launch its latest innovation, the Hesi Low, on October 16, further diversifying its impressive lineup.

Priced competitively at $110, it promises to deliver both in performance and aesthetics.

The New Balance Hesi Low Basketball Shoe will be released on October 16

Overview of New Balance Hesi Low Basketball Shoe (Image via Sneaker News)

Distinct from its predecessors, the Fresh Foam BB and TWO WXY V4, the New Balance Low-Top Basketball Shoe, dubbed the Hesi Low, showcases a minimalist yet functional design.

It sports a mesh upper accentuated by synthetic TPU overlays, making it stylish and durable. The ribbed heel counter adds to its aesthetics and ensures a snug fit.

The underfoot houses the responsive FuelCell foam footbed, borrowed from the TWO WXY series and the trusty ABZORB cushioning insert. These features promise unparalleled comfort, crucial for on-court performance.

Vibrancy meets sophistication

Variation of New Balance Hesi Low Basketball Shoe (Image via Sneaker News)

New Balance ensures that the Hesi Low is not just about performance but also about style. The first color variant is a vibrant mix of primary shades. Dominated by the "Neo Flame" hue, it's complemented by “Cobalt” touches on the heel counter and tongue.

“True Yellow” trims, inner lining, and the pale cream "N" logo's periphery add more depth to its design. A crisp white midsole contrasts beautifully with the blue-red gradient, and customizable velcro patches allow users to personalize their pair.

On the other hand, the second model offers a muted, monochromatic look. Predominantly bright white, jet-black touches accentuate areas like the heel counter and inner lining. An icy blue semi-translucent tread lends a touch of modernity.

The tongue logo's design subtly shifts the focus to the NB logo's tails, and the extended mid-foot logo, stretching to the quarter and midsole, is a nod to the TWO WXY V4's design.

Closer look of New Balance Hesi Low Basketball Shoe (Image via Sneaker News)

The New Balance Hesi Low is more than just a shoe; it's proof of the brand's innovative spirit and dedication to excellence. This shoe's superior form and function encapsulates what modern athletes and casual wearers seek.

The intricate design details, from the mesh upper to the responsive FuelCell foam footbed, echo New Balance's commitment to quality. Its dual colorway options cater to varying tastes, offering vibrancy and sophistication.

As the October 16 release date looms closer, the anticipation surrounding the New Balance Hesi Low Basketball Shoe underscores its significance in the evolving landscape of basketball footwear. With a competitive price of $110, the Hesi Low is set to be a game-changer on the court and a trendsetter off it.