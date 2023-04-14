Top 5 luxury sneakers for men that will upgrade a casual summer outfit

Luxury sneakers for men in summer are a must-have. It's a warm summer day, the sun is shining, and one is dressed in their favorite casual outfit. However, something is missing. The outfit feels incomplete, like it's lacking that special touch that will take it to the next level. That's where luxury sneakers come in.

Not just any pair, but the kind that exudes style, sophistication, and elevates the entire look. On that note, let's take a look at the top five luxury sneakers for men that are perfect for upgrading a casual summer outfit. Whether one is hitting up a rooftop bar or strolling through the park, these shoes will add that extra dose of luxury to the ensemble.

Tom Ford, Berluti, Gucci, and two more brands of luxury sneakers to upgrade summer outfit for men

1) Berluti Playtime Scritto Leather Sneaker

Berluti Playtime Scritto Leather Sneaker (Image via Berluti)

Price: $1,520

The pair features a white rubber sole, a classic lace-up front, and are made from high-quality leather with the brand's iconic Scritto motif embossed on the upper. The Scritto motif is a signature of Berluti and is inspired by calligraphy. It is a unique and intricate pattern that is embossed onto the leather using a special technique. As such, this perfect pair of luxury sneakers to pair with a white t-shirt and denim jeans should elevate one's look.

2) Tom Ford Leather-Trimmed Suede Trainers

Leather-Trimmed Suede Trainers (Image via Tom Ford)

Price: $990

Tom Ford Leather-Trimmed Suede Trainers are made of suede and leather and come in various colors such as black, beige, and gray. The pair is dressed in a deep blue color palette. They are crafted in Italy using the same process as the label's dress shoes and are designed to be durable and stylish. A perfect luxury sneaker for men to ace the summer look in a casual outfit.

3) Lanvin Cap-Toe Suede and Patent-Leather Sneaker

Cap-Toe Suede and Patent-Leather Shoe (Image via Lanvin)

Price: $950

If one wants to look casual in a suit, then this luxury sneaker is the perfect pair for that. Lanvin Cap-Toe Suede and Patent-Leather shoes are made of suede and patent leather and come in black upper with a thick white sole. They have a suede upper with a polished toe cap along with matte leather accents. Sneakers and business attire don't have to be mutually exclusive, and Lanvin shoes prove that.

4) Gucci Ace Watersnake-Trimmed Leather

Shoes Post @ShoesPosts

First launched for Pre-Fall '16, Gucci's ‘Ace' sneakers have earned a cult following with Alessandra Ambrosio...

shoespost.com/gucci-ace-wate… GUCCI Ace watersnake-trimmed embroidered leather sneakersFirst launched for Pre-Fall '16, Gucci's ‘Ace' sneakers have earned a cult following with Alessandra Ambrosio... GUCCI Ace watersnake-trimmed embroidered leather sneakersFirst launched for Pre-Fall '16, Gucci's ‘Ace' sneakers have earned a cult following with Alessandra Ambrosio...shoespost.com/gucci-ace-wate… https://t.co/6CEM8kDb86

Price: $640

Gucci Ace Watersnake-Trimmed Leather shoes are made of leather and feature watersnake trims in various colors such as white, green, and red. They are designed to be stylish and comfortable, with a minimalist profile and flexible rubber soles. The pair will go perfectly with white jeans and pastel green shirts for that classy yet minimalistic summer look.

5) Z Zegna Suede, Leather and TECHMERINO Mesh Slip-On

Suede, Leather and TECHMERINO Mesh Slip-On (Image via Z Zegna)

Price: $575

Z Zegna Suede, Leather and TECHMERINO Mesh Slip-On shoes are made of suede, leather, and TECHMERINO mesh and come in various colors such as white and red. They are designed to be lightweight and comfortable, with rubber soles that provide cushioning and bounce. This pair of luxury sneakers will go perfectly with a jogger and a simple t-shirt.

When it comes to upgrading a casual summer outfit with luxury sneakers, there are several great options for men to choose from. Each of the above-mentioned paies have their own unique style and features that make them stand out from the crowd. Investing in a pair of luxury sneakers can be a great way to elevate the summer wardrobe and add a touch of sophistication and style to one's casual summer outfits.

Poll : 0 votes