5 chilling details about Allan Godfrey Jr.'s murder

The body of Allan Godfrey Jr. was found in the Mojave Desert, California on December 8, 2015, by a dirt bike rider. He was murdered by an Arizona man named Dale Brewster, who previously lived in Phelan, California.

The tragic case will be uncovered in detail in the upcoming episode of Murder in the Wicked West on ID. The victim, Allan Godfrey Jr. was originally from New York and had always dreamt of being a cowboy.

Speaking about his late son, Godfrey's father Allan Godfrey Sr. said:

"Allan was a cowboy. He loved being in the rodeo. He wanted to ride bulls. He loved riding broncing horses. That was his thrill. That’s where his heart was."

Here are 5 chilling details about the murder of Allan Godfrey Jr.

Allan Godfrey Jr. constantly received death threats on Facebook

5) Allan Godfrey Jr. was strangled to death

Prosecutors claimed that Dale Brewster, 48 at the time, beat, tied up, and put duct tape over Allan's mouth. Brewster then proceeded to strangle and kill him. Dale Brewster and Debbie Harris owned the property Allan lived on.

After the murder, the body was dumped in the Mojave Desert only to be discovered eight months later.

4) Allan Godfrey Jr. was hated by a lot of people in his community

During the investigation, the police discovered that Allan was the subject of a lot of hate on social media. Through information on Facebook, police discovered that the cowboy was hated by many for his allegedly promiscuous lifestyle and was even accused of ripping people off.

Several were even celebrating his disappearance and wished he was dead. His friend, Kelly Kapko, said:

"There were over 45 people who had put it on Facebook that they would kill him."

3) One of Allan Godfrey Jr's boots was discovered near the property on the day of his disappearance

Godfrey was reported missing on April 18, 2015, a day after his murderer Dale Brewster told police that they were involved in physical altercations.

Dale Brewster claimed that Godfrey had fled the scene but his story was found to be full of holes when one of the victim's boots was found near Brewster's property.

2) Allan Godfrey Jr.'s decaying body was found by a dirt biker

On December 8, 2015, the remains of Allan were found by a dirt biker in a shallow grave in Llano, Los Angeles County. His bones were sticking out of the jeans and a large belt buckle was also found near the remains. This helped determine that the bones were indeed those of a human.

Trevor Thompson, the biker who found the remains, said:

"There was a couch, that was covering the grave. You could see where the animals had started to dig up whomever was there."

In 2016, the case became a homicide investigation from a missing person investigation when it was confirmed that the bones were Allan's.

1) Dale Brewster was sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing Allan Godfrey Jr.

Dale Brewster was sentenced to 55 years in prison for first-degree murder. After killing Allan, Dale Brewster and Debbie Harris packed their belongings and skipped town.

They were arrested at a motel in Arizona with the help of local police. Detectives believe the suspect flew into a rage and killed Allan.

To learn more about this case in detail, tune in to Murder in the Wicked West on ID on January 2, 2023, at 9 pm.

