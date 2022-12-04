5 chilling details about Ally Kostial's murder

Ally Kostial, a student at the University of Mississippi, was only 21 years old when she was shot by her on-and-off partner Brandon Theesfeld in July 2019. The incident occurred months after she first broke the news to Theesfeld that she had taken a pregnancy test, which delivered inconclusive results, and that she might be pregnant with his child.

Kostial's body was found on the morning of July 20, 2019, near Sardis Lake in Oxford, miles away from the university campus. Authorities claimed that she died of multiple gunshot wounds. Brandon was arrested within days and charged with Ally's murder, but an autopsy revealed that she was not pregnant at the time of her death. Brandon confessed to the murder in 2021 and received a life sentence.

The upcoming episode of ID's 48 Hours will chronicle the brutal murder case of 21-year-old Ally Kostial. The episode, titled What Ally Kostial Didn't Know, airs on December 4, at 8 pm ET. Here's what the synopsis says:

"Michelle Miller investigates the murder of Ally Kostial, and the trail detectives followed to find her killer; prosecutors say this case raises questions about missed warning signs in relationships and whether her murder could have been prevented."

Ally Kostial's death: Five key details to know about the murder of University of Mississippi student

1) A patrolling deputy found Ally Kostial's body near the Sardis Lake

A deputy patrolling the Sardis Lake area found 21-year-old Ally Kostial's bullet-riddled body at around 10:30 am on July 20, 2019. The body was found near an abandoned fishing camp about 30 miles from the university with 11 shell casings at the crime scene. The victim had nine gunshot wounds to her back. Her purse, consisting of her school ID and driver's license, was found near the scene.

Lafayette County investigator Jarrett Bundren reportedly told CBS Saturday Morning that,

"A white female laying on the ground … with multiple gun shots wounds to her back. I have not worked a murder where somebody has been shot that many times."

According to sources, a local resident walking their dog reported hearing gunshots in the early morning hours at around 2:15 and 2:30.

2) Kostial's Apple Watch provided investigators with crucial evidence and a lead in the case

At the time of her death, Ally Kostial was a rising senior who had stayed behind in Oxford, Mississippi, to take summer classes. Despite Ally's phone being missing, investigators located her Apple Watch in her bedroom and uncovered some of her texts with Brandon Theesfeld, a fellow student at the University of Mississippi, with whom she had an on-and-off relationship.

Investigators discovered a lengthy string of text messages on Ally's watch and subsequently on phone records, which led them to believe that she was perhaps pregnant with Theesfeld's child and was trying to meet with him for months to discuss the matter. Authorities further discovered that after successfully evading direct conversation for months, Theesfeld planned to meet Ally the night she was fatally shot.

3) An incriminating internet search history suggested that Theesfeld was involved in the murder

In April 2019, Ally Kostial informed Theesfeld that she was worried she could be pregnant. She then sent him a picture of an inconclusive home pregnancy test, claiming she wanted to talk about the matter in person.

Theesfeld replied right away that he did not intend to keep the child. Over the course of the next three months, Ally texted him to schedule a meeting to talk about the issue in person, but it was only on the night of the murder that he agreed to meet her.

Additionally, his internet search history indicated that he had researched abortion medications and abortion clinics. It was later discovered that every time he agreed to meet with Kostial, he would cancel last-minute or fail to show up with an explanation. The web search history also included searches on how to get away with murder, conceal a crime, and use a gun.

4) Brandon Theesfeld was arrested while on his way to Memphis, Tennessee

After discovering Ally Kostial's body and confirming her identity, authorities zeroed in on Theesfeld being a potential suspect, and they tried to talk to him about Ally. Brandon kept making excuses to avoid the police but made a promise to meet with them on July 22.

However, after he failed to show up, detectives acquired an arrest warrant and began tracking his phone, discovering that he was driving away from Oxford, Mississippi, towards Memphis, Tennessee. Authorities issued a BOLO for his pickup truck, which had a distinguishable license plate that said "TAK3IT." Within the next few hours, he was arrested at a gas station.

Authorities discovered a .40 caliber gun in his truck that matched the weapon used to kill Ally Kostial. He was charged with capital murder in August, to which he pleaded not guilty.

5) Theesfold was sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of Kostial

Brandon was facing death penalty after being charged with capital one murder for allegedly abducting and murdering Ally Kostial. The Covid-19 pandemic delayed the start of his trial, but he eventually pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in August 2021 and received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Brandon Theesfeld is reportedly being held at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, which is also known as Parchman.

Tune in to 48 Hours on ID this Sunday, December 4, to learn more about Ally Kostial's 2019 murder case.

