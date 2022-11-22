JoJo Siwa pregnancy story debunked as claim resurfaces online

JoJo Siwa fans are back at it again, alluding to her pregnancy.

Earlier in June, several Tweets and TikToks began to surface, claiming that the Dance Moms star was pregnant after she apparently posted a video on Instagram showing a positive pregnancy test. In August 2022, she posted a TikTok in response to the rumor, laughing at the allegation. She said:

"Apparently I'm pregnant! God, I love Tiktok."

Siwa, 19, is a singer and reality TV star hailing from Nebraska, whose claim to fame was her appearances on two seasons of Dance Moms, which pulled over 43 million followers.

JoJo Siwa rumors resurface on social media

Speculations about reality star JoJo Siwa's pregnancy have yet again taken over the internet, with people claiming that the star has confirmed her pregnancy on TikTok.

Siwa pregnancy rumors resurface (image via Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer)

This, however, is only speculation, as neither Siwa nor anyone representing her has addressed this news or confirmed the rumors. The tweets regarding this misinformation are oddly detailed, while most people are confused.

Some people are unaware that lesbians have access to pregnancy resources, such as donors, and believe that Siwa's pregnancy is impossible due to her orientation. People have been "cheering" to her good news with water, as she is only 19 and not allowed to legally drink alcohol.

Feng 🎃 @Random_feng @lunacrisp500 wait but JoJo siwa is gay and she's like 19 why would she be pregnant @lunacrisp500 wait but JoJo siwa is gay and she's like 19 why would she be pregnant

I need to stop @Emolies_hiding Why did tiktok really just make me for a second believe that jojo siwa was pregnant Why did tiktok really just make me for a second believe that jojo siwa was pregnant

🌼Spinch🌼 @spinchthebinch Why is tiktok telling me JoJo Siwa is pregnant? Is this true? Why is tiktok telling me JoJo Siwa is pregnant? Is this true?

mckearney @acarahxo people are saying jojo siwa is pregnant bc she has a bump and made toasts w water instead of wine as if she isn’t 19 and not old enough to drink alcohol in the US people are saying jojo siwa is pregnant bc she has a bump and made toasts w water instead of wine as if she isn’t 19 and not old enough to drink alcohol in the US 😭

bee|f| 🎄²⁸ @tobesotommo see now i’m confused if jojo siwa is actually pregnant or not see now i’m confused if jojo siwa is actually pregnant or not

vic-mas 🎄 @dwtsfavictoria is jojo siwa pregnant or did i fall for the Spreading of misinformation on the internet again is jojo siwa pregnant or did i fall for the Spreading of misinformation on the internet again

asy @hahaImAsy what do you mean jojo siwa is pregnant?? what do you mean jojo siwa is pregnant??😭😭

The rumor was initially part of the "#KRISSED" trend, where users would create videos cooking up rumors about different celebrities and end with the phrase, "You've been #KRISSED." A fan made a video creating pregnancy rumors about Siwa as part of the trend, but it gained traction and the gossip stuck.

Though JoJo Siwa saw the funny side to this rumor last time and responded aptly, claiming she always finds something new about herself every time she opens the app, she hasn't responded to the rumors this time.

Siwa made news after feud with Candace Cameron Bure

JoJo Siwa also made news after calling out Full House actress Candace Cameron Bure on her marriage views. Bure, 46, told the Wall Street Journal that her new show, Great American Family, of which she is the chief creative officer, will not feature any same-sex relationships as she would like to keep it traditional. She said:

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Siwa and Cameron Bure at the Kelly Clarkson Show (image via Getty/Adam Christopher)

Siwa commented on the above views by saying they were rude and hurtful. She continues to defend the LGBTQ community and uses her voice to represent them. She told Bure that the latter is allowed to believe what she likes, but there is no need to exclude someone entirely because of their orientation. She said:

"You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that's sh---y."

JoJo Siwa also mentioned that she has not spoken to Candace Cameron Bure since the heated series of exchanges, although she does not regret calling her out. Bure, however, labeled Siwa the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met, but has since issued an apology on Instagram for her comments.

