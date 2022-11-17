What did Candace Cameron Bure say? Full House star issues statement in wake of backlash over 'traditional marriage' row

American actress Candace Cameron Bure broke her silence over the backlash she has been receiving after making some controversial comments in her recent interview.

While speaking with the Wall Street Journal, the 46-year-old star revealed that she was exiting the Hallmark Channel to join the Great American Family (GAF) as its Chief Creative Officer. She also pointed out that GAF won't feature same-s*x couples in storylines because they want to "keep traditional marriage at the core."

"I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core. My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them."

After receiving severe backlash on social media over her comments, Candace Cameron Bure took to her Instagram handle to address the issue.

The actress began her lengthy statement by writing that the criticism broke her heart because she never wanted to offend or hurt anyone intentionally.

"It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”

Candace Cameron Bure sends love to the media and her haters

Continuing with her lengthy note, Candace Cameron Bure stated that she is a "devoted Christian" and bound to love all sorts of people.

"If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God's huge love for all of us."

She then addressed those who have criticized her directly, including the media, those who have tried to "assassinate" her character, and people of any race, creed, s*xuality, or political party.

"I have a simple message: I love you anyway."

She pointed out how her other statements were not put in the interview, and she never intended to "proselytize" through her job.

"I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support.

"I've never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God's greatness in our lives through the stories I tell."

She concluded her statement by expressing her love for God and how she loves Christmas stories because the festival is a "gift of joy and forgiveness."

After her Wall Street Journal interview comments went viral, Bure was called out by stars Hilarie Burton and JoJo Siwa for being homophobic.

Candace Cameron Bure left Hallmark after spending 13 years with the network, filming over 30 films during her tenure.

