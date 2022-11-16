Why did Candace Cameron Bure leave Hallmark? Actress slammed as homophobic over controversial remark

American actress Candace Cameron Bure was slammed online after making controversial comments on the future of LGBTQIA+ representation on her new network, Great American Family (GAF).
During her recent interview with the Wall Street Journal on November 14, the 46-year-old star was asked if the channel plans on showing same-sex couples as leads in a film, to which she reportedly responded no. Justifying her answer, she said:
"I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core. My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them."
In April 2022, Candace Cameron Bure announced her departure from Hallmark media, stating that she would be following the ex-CEO of Crown Media, Bill Abbott, to his new company. The actress spent over 13 years filming 30 movies for Hallmark before being offered an executive role at GAF. Her new role also required her to produce content for the network.
Bill Abbott resigned from Hallmark and Crown Media in January 2020 after sparking controversy when he censored a Zola advertisement showing two women kissing.
Twitter reactions to Candace Cameron Bure's comments
Bure's comments about LGBTQIA+ representation on Great American Family went viral as Twitterati slammed her stance. Several users called her out for being homophobic, while others pointed out that Bure left Hallmark because the network was not catering to her exclusive ideologies.
Some Twitter users were also shocked to discover that Bure's similar past comments have gone unnoticed. They say she has been vocal about her sentiments from the start.
Notable personalities like Hilarie Burton and Jojo Siwa called Bure out for her comments. Burton slammed Bure and Abbott for their ideologies.
"Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this shit out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a “trend.” That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples."
In another tweet, Burton called Bure a "hypocrite" trying to make money through a "prejudice wave."
Jojo Siwa recently clashed with Bure and dubbed her "the rudest celebrity." She panned the Full House actress on her Instagram handle.
"Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."
What else did Candace Cameron Bure say in her interview?
During her Wall Street Journal interview, Bure discussed her shift from Hallmark to GAF because the latter network promoted traditional norms.
"I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."
The 46-year-old star revealed that she wants her first GAF film to be a faith-based movie titled A Christmas...Present will tell the story of a woman struggling in her marriage and getting reintroduced to Christianity by her widower brother.
So far, Bure has not responded to the backlash over her comments in the recent Wall Street Journal interview.