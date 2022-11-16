Why did Candace Cameron Bure leave Hallmark? Actress slammed as homophobic over controversial remark

American actress Candace Cameron Bure was slammed online after making controversial comments on the future of LGBTQIA+ representation on her new network, Great American Family (GAF).

During her recent interview with the Wall Street Journal on November 14, the 46-year-old star was asked if the channel plans on showing same-sex couples as leads in a film, to which she reportedly responded no. Justifying her answer, she said:

"I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core. My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them."

In April 2022, Candace Cameron Bure announced her departure from Hallmark media, stating that she would be following the ex-CEO of Crown Media, Bill Abbott, to his new company. The actress spent over 13 years filming 30 movies for Hallmark before being offered an executive role at GAF. Her new role also required her to produce content for the network.

Bill Abbott resigned from Hallmark and Crown Media in January 2020 after sparking controversy when he censored a Zola advertisement showing two women kissing.

Twitter reactions to Candace Cameron Bure's comments

Bure's comments about LGBTQIA+ representation on Great American Family went viral as Twitterati slammed her stance. Several users called her out for being homophobic, while others pointed out that Bure left Hallmark because the network was not catering to her exclusive ideologies.

Some Twitter users were also shocked to discover that Bure's similar past comments have gone unnoticed. They say she has been vocal about her sentiments from the start.

Eri @ernsburns Candace Cameron Bure being homophobic is so ugly DJ would never Candace Cameron Bure being homophobic is so ugly DJ would never

Emily Longeretta @emilylongeretta



Candace Cameron Bure says GAC won't feature same-sex couples at the forefront: "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."Bill Abbott adds, "It's certainly the year 2022, so we're aware of the trends."

boy with apple @AlessandraVaron jodie sweetin doubling down on her support for the lgbt+ community every time candace cameron bure does some homophobic shit is my reason to live jodie sweetin doubling down on her support for the lgbt+ community every time candace cameron bure does some homophobic shit is my reason to live

Amy (@🐄🌱) 🌈🏳️‍🌈💚🌱🇺🇦💙🌊 @AmyArtBoston Hallmark channel gets more inclusive as Candace Cameron Buré leaves and gets more homophobic. So now we can watch movies made with a formula that has women leaving great jobs in big cities for a sequestered life in rural America. Hallmark channel gets more inclusive as Candace Cameron Buré leaves and gets more homophobic. So now we can watch movies made with a formula that has women leaving great jobs in big cities for a sequestered life in rural America.

zacharyreality @zacharyreality Why is Candace Cameron Bure so homophobic? Why is Candace Cameron Bure so homophobic?

Queen.Megan.Follows 💙💜💗 @megan_lionheart On the one hand, my inner child is hugely disappointed to find out Candace Cameron Bure is a homophobic bigot. On the other hand, I feel like my adult brain kinda saw this coming. Since the reboot, she always had a quality that didn’t sit well with me. On the one hand, my inner child is hugely disappointed to find out Candace Cameron Bure is a homophobic bigot. On the other hand, I feel like my adult brain kinda saw this coming. Since the reboot, she always had a quality that didn’t sit well with me.

jas 🐝 @probablyjas y’all just finding out candace cameron bure is homophobic? y’all just finding out candace cameron bure is homophobic?

Louise @LouiseBirse86 Candace Cameron Bure should add "homophobic" to her twitter profile. She's made it loud and clear what she is. Candace Cameron Bure should add "homophobic" to her twitter profile. She's made it loud and clear what she is.

Destiny Creek @creek_destiny Candace Cameron Bure, my my my. WTF is wrong with this crazy, homophobic, bigoted, out of depth b*tch?! It's 2022, not the 1200's. Creating a TV network & Christmas Movies to purposefully exclude the LGBTQ+? I cannot, it's the misery for me LMAO. America needs to get it together. Candace Cameron Bure, my my my. WTF is wrong with this crazy, homophobic, bigoted, out of depth b*tch?! It's 2022, not the 1200's. Creating a TV network & Christmas Movies to purposefully exclude the LGBTQ+? I cannot, it's the misery for me LMAO. America needs to get it together.

Hilarie Burton Morgan @HilarieBurton

I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy.

But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank. Bigot.I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy.But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank. twitter.com/tvline/status/… Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank. twitter.com/tvline/status/… It's so hard for me to fathom such homophobic remarks from person who's workplace are surrounded with rainbow people! Shame on you Candace Cameron Bure!!!! PS. Yass!!! Slam her Peyton!!! It's so hard for me to fathom such homophobic remarks from person who's workplace are surrounded with rainbow people! Shame on you Candace Cameron Bure!!!! PS. Yass!!! Slam her Peyton!!! ❤️‍🔥 twitter.com/hilarieburton/…

Brie Sabia 🦥🤍 @BrianaSabia I had respect for Candace Cameron Bure but that was destroyed after reading comments she made on why she’s leaving Hallmark. You and your homophobic self can enjoy working with GAF on “traditional family” movies. I’m giving the Christmas Queen title to my girl Lacey Chabert. I had respect for Candace Cameron Bure but that was destroyed after reading comments she made on why she’s leaving Hallmark. You and your homophobic self can enjoy working with GAF on “traditional family” movies. I’m giving the Christmas Queen title to my girl Lacey Chabert.

Claire @CSerowinski @Variety candace cameron bure admits to being a homophobic horrible human being, but a ‘good’ Christian. There fixed your headline! @Variety candace cameron bure admits to being a homophobic horrible human being, but a ‘good’ Christian. There fixed your headline!

MrsJRT☀️ @mrs_jrt When you purposely exclude groups of individuals based on their race, sex, sexual orientation, religion, etc. that in and of itself is a form of hate, bigotry, racism, homophobic, etc.



See Candace Cameron Bure and GAC. When you purposely exclude groups of individuals based on their race, sex, sexual orientation, religion, etc. that in and of itself is a form of hate, bigotry, racism, homophobic, etc. See Candace Cameron Bure and GAC.

kicking robbe 2022 @SPOKENBYWIGGY finding out Candace cameron bure is homophobic has ruined so much for me finding out Candace cameron bure is homophobic has ruined so much for me

layna @Alaynacaitlyn23 WAIT are people actually surprised that Candace Cameron Bure is homophobic??? I thought we all knew this?? WAIT are people actually surprised that Candace Cameron Bure is homophobic??? I thought we all knew this??

Notable personalities like Hilarie Burton and Jojo Siwa called Bure out for her comments. Burton slammed Bure and Abbott for their ideologies.

Hilarie Burton Morgan @HilarieBurton

I called this shit out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him.

Being LGBTQ isn’t a “trend”.

That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.



Candace Cameron Bure says GAC won't feature same-sex couples at the forefront: "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."Bill Abbott adds, "It's certainly the year 2022, so we're aware of the trends."

"Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this shit out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a “trend.” That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples."

In another tweet, Burton called Bure a "hypocrite" trying to make money through a "prejudice wave."

Jojo Siwa recently clashed with Bure and dubbed her "the rudest celebrity." She panned the Full House actress on her Instagram handle.

"Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

What else did Candace Cameron Bure say in her interview?

During her Wall Street Journal interview, Bure discussed her shift from Hallmark to GAF because the latter network promoted traditional norms.

"I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

The 46-year-old star revealed that she wants her first GAF film to be a faith-based movie titled A Christmas...Present will tell the story of a woman struggling in her marriage and getting reintroduced to Christianity by her widower brother.

So far, Bure has not responded to the backlash over her comments in the recent Wall Street Journal interview.

