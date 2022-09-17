5 lesser-known facts about Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure has left the Hallmark Channel after working with them for over 14 years. She announced her leave in April 2022 and recently spoke about her future plans to work with the Great American Family and its sister company Great American Living.

The actress has been the face of over 20 made-for-television films by Hallmark Channel, most of them being Christmas features. While she has left the media channel to join a new employer, this won't be the last of her that fans will see in Christmas movies.

Cameron Bure announced her upcoming and first project with Great American Country Media to be a Christmas feature, set to premiere in November of this year. The film, titled A Christmas...Present, will have her in the lead role as well as the executive producer.

As such, today we will explore some lesser-known facts about the star to give the fans a comprehensive view of Candace Cameron Bure.

From fighting depression to becoming a successful author, here's five facts you should know about Candace Cameron Bure

1) Beginning her acting career as Kirk Cameron's sister

Kirk Cameron and Candace Cameron (Image via FilmMagic Inc.)

Born to Robert and Barbara Cameron in Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, Candace Cameron Bure started her on-screen career quite early, working in commercials for brands like Cabbage Patch Dolls and KFC. In 1982, she had her first guest appearance on the drama series St. Elsewhere. Following this, she also appeared in contemporary series like Who's The Boss?, Punky Brewster, TJ Hooker, and Growing Pain.

The cast of Full House (Image via Getty)

Growing Pain was special to her, as she appeared alongside her brother Kirk Cameron. While having a sibling in the industry did act as a bonus, Candace was talented enough to hold her own. She later made her major debut in features like Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) and Punchline (1988). However, her breakthrough role was in the ABC sitcom Full House as D.J. Tanner, the eldest daughter of Danny Tanner (played by Bob Saget).

2) Candace Cameron Bure is a published author

Reshaping it All: Motivation for Physical and Spiritual Fitness (Image via Broadman & Holman)

Besides her extensive acting career in television films, Candace Cameron Bure is also a published author. She has multiple books to her name, with one of them becoming a New York bestseller. Her works mostly tell the story of her own life and aim to help the readers with her experiences.

Among the list of books authored by her, the most prominent ones include Reshaping It All: Motivation for Physical and Spiritual Fitness (2011), Balancing It All: My Story of Juggling Priorities and Purpose (2014), Dancing Through Life: Steps of Courage and Conviction (2015), and Kind is the New Classy: The Power of Living Graciously (2018). She has also written a series of children's books.

3) She is living the "happily ever after" just like her movies

Candace Cameron Bure is a favorite among the audience as one of the leading actresses starring in every year's Christmas special films on Hallmark. Just like the feel-good romantic comedies she appeared in, Cameron also has a happy married life of over 23 years with Valeri Bure.

The actress first met the Russian-born hockey player during the NHL at a charity game in Ontario in 1994. The duo shared a moment as Valeri passed his match jersey to Candace and even asked her out to lunch the next day. The couple tied the knot two years later in 1996 and has since had three children, a daughter and two sons.

4) She is part-owner of an exclusive winery

Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure at their St. Helena estate (Image via Wine Spectator)

Candace Cameron Bure, along with her husband Valeri Bure, started their own winery in 2006. After a back injury ended Valeri's career in hockey, his love for wines led to the establishment of the Bure Family Wines.

Bure Family Wines produces limited batches of wines which include the Majesty Blend, Nuit Blanche, and Duration. The winemaker for their label is Luc Morlet, who also works for other high-end Napa Valley establishments like Morlet Family Vineyards, Chateau Boswell, Jacquelynn, and many more. The Bure family even bought an estate in St. Helena in 2011, which facilitated them to grow their own grapes on the estate instead of sourcing them.

5) She fought depression and bulimia in her early twenties

Candace Cameron Bure at Eating Recovery Center NYC (Image via Jerritt Clark)

Candace Cameron Bure may have been the face that lit up the day for many fans with her many feel-good projects, but she went through a rough patch in life in her early twenties. The actress opened up about her depression and eating disorder that came with it in multiple interviews.

After marrying Valeri Bure, she moved to Montreal to support him and his hockey career and took a self-implemented hiatus from work. A completely new life in a new city took her by surprise and made her feel down. With her husband playing far-off matches, she spent many days alone in the comfort of food. The habit quickly took a drastic turn and made her addicted to an unhealthy lifestyle.

She spent quite a time of her twenties dealing with depression and bulimia, although she is now better. It shows how strong she was to have come back from it with the help of her friends and family.

Don't forget to catch Candace Cameron Bure in GAC's new Christmas feature, A Christmas...Present, slated to premiere in November 2022.

