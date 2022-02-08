From Nina Dobrev to Kate Upton, 5 celebrity couples where Hollywood met sports

We're always trying to figure out who's dating who, and everyone finds celebrity couple news to be incredibly interesting. We all enjoy seeing celebrities dating other celebrities, but we also enjoy seeing celebrities extend out and date someone from a different social group, particularly athletes. Numerous celebrities have dated athletes, with many of them marrying and building families.

There are a number of celebrities in relationships with athletes who are famous in their own right, from actresses like Kerry Washington to singers like Carrie Underwood and models like Kate Upton. We'd love to get into the business of celebrity pairings, whether we like them or not.

5 celebrity couples where hollywood celebs dated sports professional

5) Candace Cameron Bure & Valeri Bure

Candace Cameron Bure of Full House is married to a professional athlete, which most people are unaware of. Valeri Bure, her husband, is a former National Hockey League player.

During his professional career, he was a member of the Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers, and Dallas Stars among others.

Candace's co-star Dave Coulier, known as Uncle Joey, introduced the two in 1995. Valeri was also playing in a charity hockey game, which Dave was taking part in. He introduced the two, and the next day they went on their first date. They married in 1996 and have three children. The celebrity couple have been together ever since.

4) Kerry Washington & Nnamdi Asomugha

Kerry Washington has been married to Nnamdi Asomugha, an NFL player, since 2013. The couple married in Idaho in a very private ceremony. Their relationship is a closely guarded secret as they like to keep their personal lives private.

Kerry is well-known for her acting, but her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha was a cornerback for the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers until retiring in 2013. The celebrity couple have two children together and are happily married.

3) Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella surprised the world when she called off her engagement to John Cena, a professional wrestler and actor. She claimed she was dating Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev just seven months after calling it quits, after initially meeting when they were partners on season 25.

Things between them progressed rapidly as they had their first child, a baby boy called Matteo, in July 2020. The celebrity couple have gotten engaged and are planning a wedding for November 2022.

2) Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood, a superstar singer, married Mike Fisher, a former NHL player, in 2010 and the two are blissfully married to this day. Prior to retiring, Mike was a successful NHL player. They met backstage at one of Carrie's shows after a mutual acquaintance hooked them up.

On New Year's Eve 2008, they went on their first date. The celebrity couple married in 2010, and they have two kids together, Isaiah and Jacob Fisher.

1) Kate Upton & Justin Verlander

Kate Upton, a model, and Justin Verlander, a professional baseball player, are a match made in heaven. Justin began dating Kate in 2013, while he was a pitcher for the Detroit Tigers and is now with the Houston Astros. After a brief hiatus from dating, the two reconnected after a few months apart.

Also Read Article Continues below

The couple, who are happy and in love, got engaged in 2016 and married in November 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. She was by his side when he won the World Series in 2017, and the two eventually had a gorgeous baby daughter named Genevieve a year later in November 2018.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Sabika