5 chilling details about Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Lynn Sudar's murders

The chilling murders of Tulsa's Jennifer Lynn Sudar and Amanda Douglas are revisited and re-investigated in episode 7 of Investigation Discovery's See No Evil's seventh season. The seventh episode is titled Gold Pontiac and is set to release on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 6 pm ET.

Dating back to November 2014, the heart-wrenching murder of Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Lynn Sudar rattled the entire East Tulsa community. Amanda and her roommate Jennifer were shot right outside their house in Bristol Park.

The official synopsis of the episode, as per See No Evil, reads:

"In Tulsa, Okla., Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Sudar Sanders enjoy an evening out at a casino; the next morning, the two are shot outside their apartment complex; investigators soon learn that the shooter was driving a distinctive gold Pontiac."

Ever since ID dropped intriguing information about the episode, audiences have been curious to learn all about the 2014 murder case.

Connection with Amanda's estranged husband, and 4 other lesser-known facts about the 2014 murder case

Who were Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Lynn Sudar?

A still of Jennifer Lynn Sudar (Images Via IMDb)

Reportedly, Jennifer Lynn Sudar, 37, and Amanda Douglas, 26, resided together in a house in Bristol Park, East Tulsa, Oklahoma. The two women met each other at work and started living as roommates after Amanda started having marital problems with her husband Larry Douglas.

The two were known for their jolly and friendly personalities and were loved by their close ones. However, their lives ended in tragedy in the month of November 2014.

What happened to them?

A still of Amanda Douglas (Image Via IMDb)

Sudar and Douglas were brutally killed right outside their residence on the morning of November 26, 2014. They were fatally shot. Amanda died on the spot while Jennifer passed away in the hospital after authorities took her there.

The terrifying incident shook the entire neighborhood of Bristol Park in East Tulsa to its core as the incident took place in broad daylight, right in front of the victim's house.

Who is the murderer?

A still of Quantell Alverson (Image Via IMDb)

An Oklahoma man named Quantell Alverson reportedly ended the two women's lives by shooting them to their demise. The man was 25 years of age at the time.

After committing the sinister crime, Quantell Alverson drove away from the spot in a stolen car. Later, DNA samples found in the car matched those of Alverson and he was arrested and convicted by Tulsa authorities.

How is Amanda's estranged husband Larry Douglas connected to the murder case?

A still of Larry Douglas (Image Via IMDb)

Larry Douglas, Amanda's estranged husband, was highly suspected by the police in the murder of his wife and her roommate, as she had a poor relationship with Amanda. He had even threatened to kill her whole family, and a surveillance camera caught him with the murderer Quantell Alverson before the murder happened.

However, due to a lack of strong evidence against him, he was never charged with Amanda and Jennifer's murder.

Where are Quantell Alverson and Larry Douglas now?

ID's See No Evil explores the chilling case of Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Lynn Sudar (Images Via IMDb)

After his arrest, Quantell Alverson was given two consecutive lifetime behind-bar sentences for the double murder and he is currently imprisoned at the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, Oklahoma.

Larry Douglas, on the other hand, was later arrested and convicted of drug trafficking, manufacturing, and tampering with a witness. He was given a jail sentence of 20 years.

He is currently imprisoned at Beaumont Medium Federal Prison in Jefferson County, Texas, serving his prison sentence.

Catch See No Evil season 7 episode 7, titled, Gold Pontiac, which arrives on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 6 pm ET, on Investigation Discovery.

