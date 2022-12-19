ID's See No Evil: Where is Quantell Alverson now?

ID's See No Evil, the highly engrossing and chilling true-crime show, explores and examines the tragic 2014 murder case of Jennifer Lynn Sudar and Amanda Douglas in episode 7 of the show's 7th season. The arresting See No Evil episode airs on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 6:00 pm ET, exclusively on Investigation Discovery (ID).

The title of See No Evil season 7's episode 7 is Gold Pontiac. The official synopsis for the episode given by ID reads:

"In Tulsa, Okla., Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Sudar Sanders enjoy an evening out at a casino; the next morning, the two are shot outside their apartment complex; investigators soon learn that the shooter was driving a distinctive gold Pontiac."

Back in November 2014, two women residing in Tulsa, Oklahoma, were shot to death by a man named Quantell Alverson, who is currently serving time at the North Fork Correctional Center.

Since Investigation Discovery released information about the See No Evil episode chronicling the chilling double murder story, the audience has been eager to learn all about the case and what happened to Alverson.

See No Evil season 7 episode 7: Quantell Alverson was seen with Amanda Douglas' estranged husband, Larry

A still of Quantell Alverson (image Via IMDb)

The heart-wrenching true story dates back to November 26, 2014. Quantell Alverson was reportedly a 25-year-old man who belonged to Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was arrested and convicted for the double murders of 26-year-old Amanda Douglas and 37-year-old Jennifer Lynn Sudar.

It was around 9 - 9:30 am on November 26, 2014, when 25-year-old Quantell Alverson ruthlessly cut short the precious lives of Jennifer and Amanda by shooting them before he drove off in a car.

The same car was later discovered burned at a location near the crime scene, where police found DNA evidence that matched Alverson's sample, leading to his arrest.

Stills of Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Lynn Sudar (image Via IMDb)

Surveillance footage from a nearby gas station was also recovered by Tulsa authorities, where Quantell Alverson was seen with Amanda Douglas' estranged husband, Larry Douglas. This led the authorities to believe that Larry was directly associated with the horrible incident.

Officials believed that Larry Douglas was the mastermind behind the murder and had appointed Quantell Alverson to shoot Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Lynn Sudar.

Alverson was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder

Stills of Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Lynn Sudar (image Via IMDb)

Upon being interrogated, Alverson did not open up about Larry Douglas' connection to the double murder, thus, authorities could not charge and arrest Larry for the crime. However, the Tulsa police still believed that Quantell acted on another individual's orders, specifically Larry Douglas'.

When Quantell's DNA matched the DNA found inside the half-burned car, he was arrested and convicted of the heinous murder. As per AP News, in May 2016, Alverson was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

A still of Larry Douglas (image Via IMDb)

According to Tulsa police reports, Quantell Alverson is currently serving his sentence at the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, Oklahoma. He was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Amanda and Jennifer.

Don't forget to catch the 7th episode of See No Evil season 7, which will release on ID, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 6:00 pm Eastern Time.

