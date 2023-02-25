5 chilling details about Anastasia King's murder

Russian-origin mail-order bride Anastasia King from Kyrgyzstan was murdered by her abusive husband Indle King Jr. and their tenant, Daniel Larson, who eventually confessed to acting as an accomplice in the killing, at their Seattle home in September 2000. Her remains were found months later in a makeshift gravesite.

The investigation that followed revealed some dark secrets about the former couple's marriage that led to the conviction of both men involved in the murder as they turned their backs on each other.

Grave Mysteries on ID further delves into Anastasia King's case in an episode titled Hidden Truths, which airs on Friday, February 24, 2023. The synopsis states:

"Indle King hasn't seen his wife, Anastasia, since she abandoned him at the Moscow airport; after returning to Seattle alone, King meets with detectives tasked with unraveling the series of events that led to his mail-order-bride's disappearance."

Disclaimer: This article contains descriptions of violence. Discretion is advised.

Anastasia King's murder: Five quick facts to know about the killing

1) Anatasia King's husband Indle King Jr. was abusive towards her

Anastasia was only 18 years old when she met Indle Gifford King Jr., via a foreign matchmaking organization, in 1998. The couple married soon after and settled down in Seattle, in a house in Snohomish County.

But a year later, police were called to their home for a domestic violence report when Anastasia showed them multiple bruises and scratches all over her body, claiming that her husband had been physically abusing her. Moreover, she made journal entries about the abuse she went through in those two years of marriage.

2) The two were returning to Seattle from Anastasia's home country at the time of the incident

Anastasia King was visiting her parents' home for an extended stay when her husband Indle King Jr. followed her to bring her back to Seattle. That was the last time her parents got to see her alive.

According to reports, the two traveled back in September 2000. But her mother failed to get in touch with her afterwards and requested concerned authorities to conduct a welfare check at their house.

3) Indle King Jr. claimed that Anastasia never returned home with him that day

When interrogated on the matter, Anastasia King's husband Indle claimed that the 20-year-old dumped him in Moscow while switching flights and never returned to Seattle with him. The Mountlake Terrace Police Department then received an official missing person's complaint. Despite investigating her disappearance at the time, detectives feared that the case was a possible homicide.

4) Detectives discovered incriminating journal entries made by the victim prior to her disappearance

Detectives finally made a breakthrough in Anastasia King's missing case after discovering incriminating journal entries she made about her husband. The journal entries had multiple mentions of her abusive marriage to Indle King Jr., who s*xually abused, mistreated, and threatened her with death if she was to ever leave him.

Investigators also learned about Indle's previous marriage to his first mail-order bride, who fleeced him at the time of divorce. Authorities believed he feared something similar might go down with Anastasia and was thus trying to avoid the possibility of the same happening to him again.

Subsequently, officials were able to prove that he was lying about not knowing his wife's whereabouts using official documents from their trip back to Washington State.

5) Daniel Larson, an accomplice in the crime and tenant at the couple's home, eventually confessed

While investigating Daniel Larson, a registered s*x offender, detectives were able to connect him to Indle King Jr., who had been making regular visits to the former while he was in prison on a s*xual assault charge. They then pressed Larson, who maintained his innocence in the matter, but admitted that Indle had told him about the whereabouts of Anastasia King's remains. He then led authorities to the location.

Anastasia's remains were found at a makeshift gravesite under a dirty mattress in a dump area. A short while later, Larson made a full confession, revealing his role in the murder. The 21-year-old told authorities that he strangled the victim while her husband pinned her down to the ground.

Poll : 0 votes