Indle King Jr. was convicted over two decades ago of killing his mail-order bride, Anastasia King, who disappeared in 2000. Her buried remains were found months later once King's accomplice in the crime, Daniel Larson, confessed to strangling Anastasia to death and then led authorities to the makeshift gravesite.

Larson pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against King at his 2002 trial in exchange for a shorter sentence. The latter pleaded not guilty and was convicted of two charges of first-degree murder and witness tampering. He was given a sentence of 28 years and 11 months.

According to reports, Indle King Jr. is currently serving time at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen, Washington.

ID's Grave Mysteries will chronicle the case of Anastasia King in an upcoming episode titled Hidden Truths. The official synopsis of the episode states:

"Indle King hasn't seen his wife, Anastasia, since she abandoned him at the Moscow airport; after returning to Seattle alone, King meets with detectives tasked with unraveling the series of events that led to his mail-order-bride's disappearance."

Hidden Truths is scheduled to air on the channel this Friday, February 24, 2023, at 7 pm ET.

Indle King Jr. was found guilty on two charges, including first-degree murder in mail-order bride's 2000 murder

In February 2002, Indle G. King Jr., 40, was ultimately found guilty of first-degree murder in the September 2000 strangulation death of his Russian mail-order wife, Anastasia King. The incident took place at their Mountlake Terrace home after he spent months inventing lies, ruses, and strategies to get himself released. He was also convicted of witness tampering for attempting to persuade a co-defendant to alter his story.

Prosecutors alleged that Anastasia King, 20, was pinned to the floor by her 270-pound husband while being strangled to death by one of their tenants, Daniel Larson, 21. They asserted that Indle King Jr. committed the crime because he intended to prevent his second Russian wife from divorcing him, feeling that his former spouse fleeced him at the time of their divorce.

However, his defense alleged that Larson, a known s*x offender, acted alone out of fear of homelessness since the victim was about to evict him. During a news conference, Anastasia's mother, Alevtina Solovieva, reportedly said:

"I feel no sense of joy over the verdict. Just bitterness that we lost our daughter."

On September 22, 2000, Anastasia King went missing after she and husband, Indle King Jr., left her parents' house in the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan. King later told authorities that his wife left him in Moscow during their return journey. However, it became evident from customs records and an airline manifest that the couple traveled from Sea-Tac Airport together.

Indle King Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder and witness tampering after his co-defendant and accomplice Daniel Larson testified against him at his trial after pleading guilty himself in exchange for a lenient prison term. King was sentenced to 28 years and 11 months.

Sources state that he is currently serving time at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen, Washington since 2002 and will be eligible for parole.

A tenant and accomplice to the crime, Daniel Larson testified against Indle King Jr. at his trial

Daniel Larson was arrested on November 29 of that year on s*xual assault charges. He was in the Snohomish County Jail when frequent visits from King increased suspicion, and investigators decided to interrogate him on the matter on December 28. He told them that King murdered Anastasia and told him about the whereabouts of her remains.

Larson even led authorities to the location where the 20-year-old's remains were found buried under a filthy mattress. The following day, he confessed to authorities, telling them the full story about how he strangled the woman at King's behest while Anastasia's husband pinned her down to the ground.

Poll : 0 votes