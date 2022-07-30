5 chilling details about Co-Ed Killer Ed Kemper

Ed Kemper, also known as the Co-Ed Killer, was a serial-killer who was active in the early 1970s in California. He is currently serving life-imprisonment at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville.

A&E has released a new true crime show, First Blood will take a look at Kemper's unsettling story. The serial killer reportedly confessed to murdering six college students, his grandparents, his mother and her best friend.

Read on to find out more about Kemper's chilling stories and his past.

(Trigger warning: This article contains details of graphic violence)

Ed Kemper had a 140 above IQ and four chilling facts about the serial-killer

1) Kemper skipped questions on IQ tests to prove he's not as smart

When Ed Kemper was sent to Atascadero State Hospital for murdering his grandparents, his IQ was tested and the results were surprisingly high. He had an IQ upwards of 140. Even as a boy, Kemper had a genius IQ and he was always a step ahead than his counterparts.

Kemper's younger step-brother, who had never met him, even claimed that sometimes Kemper skipped some of the IQ questions to appear less intelligent.

"He faked his IQ tests so it would always come out showing he had an IQ in the upper 140s. He's a demented super-genius of a sociopath."

According to the psychiatrists, the fact that Kemper had a genius IQ made him even more dangerous.

2) Kemper had buried a cat alive when he was only 10

Ed Kemper's first victims were his cats. As a child, he buried one of his pet cats alive. A few weeks later, he dug up the remains before decapitating the cat.

In another instance, a few years later, Kemper killed another cat with a knife because he was jealous. The serial killer thought the cat loved his sister more than it loved him.

He hid the remains of the cat in the closet but his mother eventually found them. In a statement, Kemper said that he "derived pleasure" from killing the cats and lying to his family about killing the cat.

There was an eerie connection between how he killed these cats and how he killed school girls later in his life.

3) Kemper was involved in necrophilia

Between 1972 and 1973, Ed Kemper killed at least eight women, most of whom were hitchhikers. Kemper would pick these girls up under the pretext of helping them reach their destination, then take them to a secluded place and kill them.

Kemper would eventually carry their bodies home and decapitate them, the same way he would decapitate the cats. Following that, he would engage in s*xual intercourse with the dead bodies of his victims.

4) Kemper killed his mother while she was sleeping

Ed Kemper killed his 52-year-old mother with a claw-hammer and slit her throat with a pen knife while she was asleep. As he did with the girls, Kemper decapitated his mother and engaged in irrumatio with the severed head before using her head as a dart board. He hid the body in the closet and left for a drink at a local bar.

Kemper's mother was one of his last two victims. The last victim was his mother's friend, Sara Taylor Hallett, who Kemper invited over to his place for dinner.

Kemper strangled her to death.

5) Kemper stalked his teacher with his father's bayonet

Ed Kemper had a crush on his second-grade teacher and would stalk her with a bayonet. As a child, he would follow her to her house and watch her through the window.

Once, when his sister teased him about her, asking him to kiss his teacher if he liked her so much, he replied "If I kissed her, I'd have to kill her first."

Viewers can watch First Blood - Ed Kemper: The Co-ed Killer on A&E on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

