A&E First Blood: Where is serial killer Ed Kemper now?

A&E's upcoming episode of the true-crime series First Blood delves deep into the life and crimes of notorious serial killer Ed Kemper, who killed five college girls and a female high school student, apart from his mother and her best friend, during the early 70s in California.

''The articulate and boastful killer is remembered for terrifying the coastal town of Santa Cruz, where he picked up and dismembered hitchhiking college students in the early 1970s.''

Kemper was convicted of first-degree murder in late 1973 and sentenced to life in prison. Read further to find out where Ed Kemper is now.

A&E's First Blood: Serial killer Ed Kemper's current whereabouts and more details

In late 1973, Ed Kemper confessed to the police that he'd killed his mother, Clarnell, her best friend, Sally Hallet, and six college girls between 1972-73. While in custody, Kemper allegedly attempted to commit suicide. His trial began in October that year, wherein he was found guilty of first-degree murder.

He reportedly requested the court for a death penalty but was handed seven years to life for each of his eight counts. He is reportedly incarcerated at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville. Kemper was denied parole several times throughout the 80s and 90s. He was last denied a parole hearing in 2017 and is now eligible for one in 2024.

A&E's First Blood: Ed Kemper's earlier imprisonment

Ed Kemper lived with his paternal grandparents for a while in mid-1964. Amid an intense argument with his grandmother, Kemper took a rifle his grandfather gave him and shot her to death. He subsequently shot his grandfather as well, who was heading home from a nearby grocery store.

His mother advised him to call the police when he phoned her and revealed the details, following which he was arrested. According to court psychiatrists, he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and was eventually committed to the Atascadero State Hospital, a mental asylum in San Luis Obispo County, California.

He got out on parole in December 1969, after which he was sent to his mother's place. Over the next few years, he'd worked several odd jobs and was briefly engaged to a girl from Turlock High School. He reportedly also quarreled with his mother on several occasions, and their relationship deteriorated with time.

Between 1972-73, he murdered six girls in and around California. All the students were hitchhikers who were driven to secluded areas by Kemper, where he'd murder them before having sexual intercourse with their dead bodies.

In April 1973, he killed his mother while she was sleeping and hid her dead body in a closet at her home. He later murdered his mother's close friend, Sally Hallet, after inviting her to his mother's home for dinner. He then hid her dead body in a closet. He subsequently left for Colorado, after which he phoned the police and confessed to all the killings.

Don't miss First Blood - Ed Kemper: The Co-ed Killer on A&E Saturday, July 30, 2022.

