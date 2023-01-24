5 chilling details about Heidy Truman's murder

Heidy Truman was 25 in 2012 when she was killed by a gunshot, shocking the community in Orem, Utah. Her husband, Conrad, was the only witness to the murder, and needless to say, he was accused of killing his wife.

Initially, Conrad claimed that Heidy had shot herself but no one believed him and because a prosecutor gave intentionally incorrect measurements, he was convicted of murder.

However, after spending a few years in jail, it was proven that Conrad was not guilty and was subsequently exonerated. Additionally, it was also discovered that Heidy had shot herself after she and Conrad had a fight.

Heidy Truman's story will be detailed in Dateline's true-crime series Secrets Uncovered. Titled, As Night Fell, the episode is set to release on January 24, 2023, at 8 pm. The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Heidy and Conrad Truman are an enviable couple with a bright future until Heidy is found shot; in the aftermath, fingers are pointed but could be aimed at an innocent person."

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of a murder. Discretion is advised.

Heidy Truman's husband was incorrectly convicted of her death

1) The couple had a fight before Heidy shot herself

According to Heidy's husband, on the night of her death, the couple, who looked like a very happy couple on the outside, had a fight. The two of them had been drinking whiskey and watching TV when they began fighting, but he asserted that he didn't expect the fight to escalate anymore.

At around 11, Conrad claimed that he heard a loud pop and when he went to see where the noise came from, he found his wife lying in a pool of blood.

2) Conrad reportedly didn't cooperate with the police

When Conrad saw his wife lying on the floor, he called 911 and told them that his wife came out of the shower and he heard a pop. He added:

“There’s blood, it’s her blood.”

According to ABC, when first responders arrived at the scene, they found Heidy's body on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the head. The publication also stated that Conrad was "belligerent" and wasn't cooperating with the police.

3) Heidy's family believed that Conrad was guilty of Heidy's murder

After Heidy's death, her family claimed that she was murdered. They suspected Conrad of being involved in her death since he was the only one in the house when she died.

Even after Conrad was found not guilty, Heidy's mother made a statement saying:

“The murderer of my daughter has been freed. We hold true to our commitment to advocate for domestic violence awareness in my daughter’s memory. We will continue to support the victims and tell Heidy’s story.”

4) Faulty crime-scene measurements led to Conrad's conviction

Nearly four years after Conrad was convicted, investigators found that the evidence used to convict him had faulty measurements. His defense attorney, Mark Moffat, said that the evidence presented to the medical examiner was a flawed diagram with incorrect measurements. He said that the diagram was "wildly inaccurate."

The medical examiner also changed the manner of Heidy's death from homicide to undetermined.

Jordan Carroll @jordanec Breaking: Conrad Truman acquitted in second murder trial regarding the death of his wife Heidy provodh.com/aj6s5 Breaking: Conrad Truman acquitted in second murder trial regarding the death of his wife Heidy provodh.com/aj6s5 https://t.co/a5LPs0aENH

5) Conrad was exonerated after a few years

In 2014, Conrad Truman was convicted and sentenced to 16 years imprisonment. However, after the inaccuracy of the evidence presented was proven, he was exonerated. Truman said:

"I've been locked up for something I didn't do, I don't know what else to say to that."

As mentioned earlier, Heidy Truman's story will be detailed in Dateline's Secret's Uncovered, which will be released on January 24, 2023, at 8 pm.

