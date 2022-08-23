5 chilling details about Houston socialite Doris Angleton's murder case

The 1990s: The Deadliest Decade is all set to shed light on Houston socialite Doris Angleton's murder with its upcoming rerun episode, titled The Lone Star. The crime that shook upscale Houston had many twists and turns and barely a conclusion. Doris Angleton, a mother of two, was brutally shot in her Houston home in April 1997.

The upcoming episode of The 1990s: The Deadliest Decade originally aired on November 5, 2018. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"After Doris Angleton is shot 13 times in her home, police assume the shooting is connected to her husband's bookmaking business; the investigation reveals that Angleton is having an affair that started in an online chat room."

The case is filled with chilling details and revelations. Below, we have compiled five chilling facts about the murder case of Doris Angleton.

1) Doris Angleton was shot twelve times in her kitchen

The manner of Doris Angeton's murder was quite brutal. It seemed like the murderer had no other motive but rage. She was shot seven times in the head and five times on the body. This, along with the lack of forced entry, assault, or robbery, led authorities to believe that it was meant to be a hit.

These facts also helped the authorities put together a case against Bob Angleton, who was arrested and charged with murder but was never convicted.

2) Bob Angleton knew that the prosecutors would come after him again

Despite being declared innocent in court, Bob Angleton was certain that the prosecutors would come after him again. As such, he had planned everything ahead of time. Before the case began, Bob prepared himself with a fake passport, a fake driver's license, and a fake social security card and became a fugitive.

His journal read:

"Going to jail for life is for sure a dead end. So this is the only choice,...Saying goodbye to life and leaving with one small suitcase and one carry on. Imagine trying to repair your life with the possibility that you'll never - you'll never hold or hug your children, your friends every again."

3) Bob claimed that his vengeful brother, Roger Angleton, killed his wife

Since the night of the murder, Bob repeatedly accused his brother of the murder. He claimed that he and his brother have been extremely competitive, and after a bitter development between them, his brother had allegedly threatened him multiple times.

He claimed that Roger killed Doris Angleton to take revenge.

4) Roger Angleton killed himself in custody

After Bob's repeated claims, authorities tracked down and arrested Roger Angleton. After going through tons of new evidence, the authorities were ready to offer a plea deal to Roger, who allegedly confessed that Bob offered him money to kill Doris Angelton.

However, before the authorities could get Roger to testify, he killed himself in his jail cell by cutting himself more than fifty times with a razor.

5) Bob was extradited and sentenced, but not for Doris' murder

In September 2004, Bob Angleton was brought back to the US after agreeing to prosecute him only on new charges of passport and tax fraud. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to twelve years in prison.

No one was sentenced for Doris Angleton's murder.

