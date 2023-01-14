5 chilling details about Landy Martinez's murder

Landy Martinez made a frantic 911 call on December 21, 2011, moments before he was gunned down inside his home in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was heard screaming for help during the call and was shot dead after only revealing his name without the address. Authorities then used another call from a woman asking for a welfare check on her roommate to reach Martinez.

The discovery made afterward was of a grisly crime scene, where the victim's mobile phone and a thorough investigation into his love life, both from the present and past, eventually led authorities to the victim's ex-boyfriend Jose Adame.

Martinez was allegedly tortured and killed by Adame in a fit of rage and jealousy. The killer was charged and convicted of first-degree murder, receiving a life sentence. Moreover, an unidentified accomplice was also named in the case who was not charged with the cruel murder.

This article will further discuss a few key details from Landy Martinez's December 2011 case ahead of A Time to Kill's upcoming episode, titled Slaying in St. Petersburg, which is scheduled to premiere on ID this Friday, January 13 at 10 pm ET.

From the victim failing to provide his address to police discovering a gruesome crime scene, here's five quick facts to know about Landy Martinez's shooting death case

1) Landy Martinez called authorities seeking help but failed to mention his address

Martinez dialed 911 in the early hours of December 21, 2011, pleading for assistance. During the call, he cried out in panic:

"Help me, help me, they want to murder me"

The dispatcher continuously asked Landy for his address, but he failed to provide them with one. He only managed to give out his name moments, after which he was shot to death.

Authorities were unable to obtain Martinez's exact address, so they used cellphone tower data to determine his whereabouts. They concentrated their search on two streets and began looking for any unusual events that might have taken place.

2) A 911 call by a woman for a welfare check led authorities to Martinez's home

About 40 minutes after the original 911 call from Landy Martinez, a worried woman called the police when she was unable to reach her roommate. The woman claimed that she was also unable to access the house's security cameras. She requested authorities for a welfare check and provided an address that happened to coincide with the one they had received earlier.

3) Authorities discovered a harrowing crime scene at Landy Martinez's home

Authorities found a horrific crime scene inside the residence of Landy Martinez. They discovered that the security cameras had been disabled and the property had been broken into and trashed. Moreover, the shower sliding glass door was broken and detached from its frame, and the bathroom was in absolute chaos. Other items found at the crime scene included a knife, duct tape, and a Drano liquid plumber.

Martinez, 21, was found unresponsive on his bedroom floor. He sustained two gunshot wounds, one to the back of the head and the other to the chest. His phone and two .380 semi-automatic bullet shells were located in the same room. As per the autopsy, Martinez also sustained knife cuts and burns to his eyes and throat from exposure to Drano.

4) Ex-boyfriend Jose Adame became a primary suspect in the case after revelations of a love triangle surfaced

Investigators originally believed Jonathan Galacia, the victim's then-boyfriend, was behind the killing. He was soon eliminated as a suspect when phone records supported his account. However, he detailed the love triangle involving Martinez's ex-boyfriend, Jose Adame, in addition to a three-way conversation they had the night before the murder.

Authorities launched an investigation into Adame, who had previously had a tense relationship with the victim and was unhappy with their final phone chat the night before the murder.

Moreover, the phone that authorities found at the crime scene where Martinez's body was found belonged to the victim. It reportedly consisted of a video of him being tortured right before he was gunned down by the perpetrator.

5) Jose Adame was charged and convicted in Landy Martinez's 2011 murder case

Jose Adame was eventually arrested in North Carolina and charged with murder. He then pleaded not guilty and was ultimately convicted of first-degree murder in 2016. Additionally, Adame was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Authorities reportedly claimed that Adame held Landy Martinez as a captive and tortured him before murdering him. However, the suspect's defense claimed that Martinez was slain by an unnamed accomplice who took part in the crime but was never arrested or charged for it.

