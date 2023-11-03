5 chilling details about Matt Landry's murder and kidnapping

The coverage of Matt Landry's abduction and murder in Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 10, episode 39 is sure to send chills down one's spine.

The show will bring forth how three freak incidents were tied together by two assailants - Ihab “IHOP” Maslamani (18) and Robert Taylor (16). While the two have been sentenced to life with no parole, the story of Matt Landry's disappearance and murder requires to be retold owing to the randomness of the nature of the crime. The episode synopsis reads,

"He was a drummer who never missed a beat, then vanished; his family and the police were determined to work together; it was a race against the clock to find him."

Matt Landry's episode was re-aired on November 2, 2023, at 9.00 PM EST.

Five chilling details about Matt Landry's abduction and murder

1) No connection to the assailants

Matthew “Matt” Robert Landry was an ordinary young man running errands when he was abducted by Ihab Maslamani and Robert Taylor. Matt hailed from the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan - Chesterfield Township, more specifically. He was the youngest of five siblings born to Doreen Landry and the late Robert “Bob” L. Landry on October 26, 1987.

Ihab Maslamani and Robert Taylor (Image via MLive)

On the unfortunate day of August 9, 2009, Matt visited his girlfriend, Francesca Bommarito, who was sick that day. He had stepped out to run a few errands, after which he had planned to attend a barbecue party with his parents. However, Matt was never to be seen again by his family or friends.

While Francesca got in touch with local hospitals and police stations, Doreen lodged a missing persons report the following day.

2) Transactions of $100 made on Matt's card

Doreen Landry had access to Matt's bank accounts. Upon suspicion, she logged into his account to find three separate transactions of $100 each made at an ATM on 7 Mile. The incident came across as strange besides the fact that the stretch around 7 Mile was known for its notoriety.

Matt Landry with Francesca Bommarito (Image via Landry Family)

As Doreen recollected her thoughts,

“What was Matt doing at 7 Mile in Detroit? Why would Matt take all of his money out of his account?”

The three transactions happened to be the last withdrawals made on his card. The transaction made prior to that was at Quiznos, Eastpointe, where he had stopped for a quick bite.

3) Body found in an abandoned Detroit house

A search party was organised for Matt, and Francesca also joined the manhunt, hoping to find Matt. The Landry family, along with Francesca, was heartbroken to receive the news of Matt's passing from Roseville Police Lt. Ray Blarek.

The house where Matt Landry's body was found (Image via MLive)

Matt Landry's body was found in a burnt and abandoned home on Maddelein Street, Detroit, on Thursday, August 13, 2009. He was fatally shot in the head.

4) Bank robbery on August 10

While the Detroit Police were investigating Matt Landry's disappearance, a stray report of a bank robbery came in on August 10, 2009. Sarah Maynard was at Flagstar Bank in Harrison Township to cash her first paycheck when she was held at gunpoint while the bank was robbed of $50,000.

A still of Doreen Landry (Image via MLive)

The gunmen did not want to leave with Sarah, but she sat on the floor, refusing to abide, which forced the assailants to flee. The surveillance cameras recorded the gunmen to be Ihab “IHOP” Maslamani (18) and Robert Taylor (16).

5) Carjacking on August 11

Ray Blarek was called to another scene at a Walmart parking lot where the two accused were found attempting to carjack a red Honda Civic. On August 11, 2009, the owner of the car reported that two men with guns approached him and asked him to get out of the car. Upon discovering the stick shift, the gunman realised his limitations and tried fleeing the spot.

Ihab Maslamani and Robert Taylor (Image via Detroit Police)

The men were caught by the police and identified to be Ihab Maslamani and Robert Taylor - both of whom were involved in the bank robbery as well as Matt Landry's murder.