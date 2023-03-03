5 chilling details about Mindy Schloss' murder

In August 2007, an Anchorage-based public health nurse, Mindy Schloss, went missing only to be found dead from gunshot wounds more than a month later. Her badly burned, decomposing body was found in a wooded area.

The investigation took a shocking turn when one of her neighbors, Joshua Wade, was implicated in the case and was eventually identified as an ex-convict who was previously accused in another 2000 murder. The revelations that surfaced later led authorities to a trail of murders, some dating back to the mid 90s.

Mindy Schloss, an Anchorage, Alaska-based public health nurse (Image via Oxygen)

On Thursday, an all-new episode on ID's A Time to Kill will explore Mindy Schloss' case while also centering around alleged serial killer Joshua Wade.

The synopsis reads as:

"After a public health nurse vanishes without a trace, Anchorage, Alaska, investigators get a major break from her terrified neighbor; the race is on to recover evidence before it disappears under Alaska's winter snow."

Mindy Schloss' murder: Five quick facts to know about her murder by serial killer Joshua Wade

1) One of Schloss' friends called the cops when she failed to show up at work

Mindy Schloss was a 52-year-old public health nurse who resided in Anchorage but worked in offices located in Fairbanks. She mysteriously disappeared in August 2007. One of her friends called the Anchorage Police Department one day after she failed to show up for work or return any of the calls and officially reported her missing.

Reports state that authorities then arrived at her house to investigate when they found that the house was a complete mess and her car was missing.

2) Authorities initially suspected her long-term boyfriend, who was soon dismissed

While investigating Mindy Schloss' missing case, detectives initially suspected Robert Conway, her long-time boyfriend, but soon dismissed him after confirming his alibi. They also talked to Schloss' neighbors and discovered that she had conflicts with her next-door neighbor, who had a reputation for being noisy.

According to reports, her bank account displayed activity after her last known whereabouts on August 3. Officials learned that two $500 cash withdrawals were made by an unidentified man who was captured by the ATM's surveillance footage. Her vehicle was also spotted at the airport.

3) Authorities learned about one of Mindy Schloss' neighbors who came around asking suspicious questions

Eventually, Kathy Easley, one of Mindy Schloss' neighbors, came forward and told police about another neighbor, Joshua Wade, who was living next door to Schloss and who had been acting strangely while authorities were investigating the 52-year-old's disappearance. Easley said that she had seen him spy on her as she spoke to the cops.

Mentioning the conversation she had with a man named "Josh," Kathy Easley reported:

"[He said], 'I just wanted to come talk to you. I know police are around in the neighborhood. I don’t want you to tell them I live next door. I have a warrant out for my arrest.' I was like, 'For what,' and he was like, 'I broke into a drug dealer’s home,'... I was like, 'That doesn't even make sense … it did freak me out a little bit."

4) Schloss' body was discovered from a wooded area over a month after her disappearance

More than a month after Mindy Schloss first went missing, her badly burned, decomposing remains were found by a municipal worker in a wooded area close to Knik Goose Bay Road, approximately five miles from Wasilla.

Reports state that the body was identified as Schloss using dental records. further examination revealed that she was shot in the back of the head, which caused her death.

5) DNA from her car pointed to Joshua Wade, the questionable neighhbor

At the time, authorities were reportedly familiar with Joshua Wade, given his past criminal records and the fact that he was once accused in the 2000 murder of 33-year-old Della Brown, but was acquitted of the murder charge and was only convicted on one charge of tampering with evidence and was given a six-and-a-half-year sentence in 2003. He was only released on probabtion in 2007.

Moreover, DNA samples collected from Mindy Schloss' car were a perfect match for Wade, whose phone also consisted of a picture of a gun similar to the one used to kill the victim. After the findings, he was charged with counts and subsequently entered a plea deal by confessing to both Schloss' and Brown's murders to escape execution. He later confessed to three additional killings.

