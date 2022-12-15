Russell and Rebecca Porter were reported missing after the latter's daughter, Jessica Bullock, arrived at the couple's Willard, Missouri, house when she was unable to reach out to her mother. Authorities found their cars, Rebecca's handbag, their mobiles, medication, and shoes inside the residence and there was a strong, strange smell of bleach in the air with the door wide open.

Months after investigating the disappearance, authorities were finally able to locate their decomposing dead bodies miles away in a remote forested area when they received an unexpected tip. Russell's uncle, Robert Campbell, with whom he was engaged in a nasty property feud, hired a hitman, who, along with four others, was charged in the murder-for-hire case.

The case helped investigators uncover some disturbing information, along with a detailed confession of the events that transpired, which led to the ultimate conviction of five individuals.

Russell and Rebecca Porter murders: Five quick facts to know about the murder-for-hire case

1) The Porters' home appeared to have been ransacked

When authorities arrived at Russell and Rebecca Porter's residence, they discovered several unsettling things around the house. The sheets were yanked off the bed, the mattress was crooked, and Rebecca's belongings from her handbag, including her mobile, were all over the floor inside the bedroom.

The house smelled strongly of bleach, and authorities noticed that there were puddles everywhere. They questioned whether the bleach was used to remove any remaining fingerprints or evidence. Moreover, the cops discovered a cut window screen in the kitchen and concluded it was the primary point of entry after finding it there.

Russell's office was ransacked and the computer was missing. Additionally, the couple's security cameras that overlooked the driveway were damaged. Authorities suspected foul play, given the mess the perpetrator(s) left behind.

2) Authorities initially suspected Rebecca's ex-husband was behind their disappearance

When Russell's mother, Kay Simmons, was questioned by authorities at the beginning of the investigation, it was discovered that she last saw her son on April 17, when he stopped by her house to collect ibuprofen for his sick wife.

Kay then urged the police to check into Rebecca's ex-husband because they were at odds over a restaurant they once owned together. Rebecca even requested an order of protection, but the court rejected her request. Her ex was soon questioned, who was heartbroken and distraught when he learned of her disappearance and was ultimately disqualified as a suspect owing to his solid alibi.

3) Russell's feud with his uncle Robert Campbell also became a focus of the investigation

Authorities found letters from Russell and Rebecca Porter complaining that the latter was unhappy about an ongoing feud her husband had with his uncle, Robert Campbell, who was reportedly unhappy that they were residing in the farmhouse and claimed that his nephew was spying on him. According to the couple, Campbell was allegedly selling stolen equipment while operating an unlawful business.

Robert, however, was away at work in Texas with his wife and had an alibi. He was also eliminated as a suspect when his phone records placed him miles away from the scene.

4) Authorities received a promising lead from a jailhouse informant after a few weeks

After several weeks of investigating, a jailhouse source provided the authorities with a promising lead, claiming to know who killed Russell and Rebecca Porter. The informant claimed that Tony Friend (the hitman, who was also Robert’s brother-in-law) approached him a few weeks before he was sentenced to prison and mentioned a murder. Tony had an extensive criminal record and was allegedly a very aggressive individual.

Friend's phone records placed him near Russell and Rebecca Porter’s home on the night they disappeared while also placing him in Cedar Creek on the same night. Authorities traveled to Cedar Creek to interview Tony’s family and on July 21, 2011, 3 months later, they found the decomposing remains of Russell and Rebecca Porter in the Mark Twain National Forest.

5) Tony and his family, along with Robert Campbell and his wife, were charged with murder

After pushing Tony Friend's son Phillip to confess, authorities discovered that Robert Campbell, Russell's uncle, orchestrated the murder-for-hire plot. Tony's wife Windy, son, and cousin Dusty were also involved in the crime along with Campbell's wife Carolyn. It was revealed that he offered $100,000 to get Russell and Rebecca Porter killed.

Phillip Friend pleaded guilty and testified against the others in exchange for a lesser sentence. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Dusty and Windy Friend were also sentenced to life in prison. Campbell was given two life sentences and his wife died by suicide before her sentencing.

