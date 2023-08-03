5 exciting animated movies coming to Netflix in August 2023

Animated movies always had takers, but in the last few years, filmmakers have really upped their game in terms of compelling storylines with universal appeal, memorable characters, and witty dialogues. Originally, animated movies marketed only to a younger audience; but modern animated movies have managed to appeal to viewers of all age groups.

Even streaming platforms like Netflix understand the demand for quality animated movies. Subscribers who enjoy animation will be happy to learn that a wonderful mix of old favorites and talked-about new animated movies will become available for streaming this month.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2, The Monkey King, and 3 other animated movies that you should add to your August 2023 watchlist

1) Despicable Me - August 1

One of the most beloved modern animated movies, Despicable Me (2010) follows Gru (Steve Carell), a supervillain who wants to become world famous for acts of villainry, with the aid of his minions. But, his plans hit a setback when three young orphan girls come to live with him.

Well-written and funny, Despicable Me was the feature directorial debut for both Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin. It is interesting to see how the cold-hearted Gru starts to warm up to the young girls, and they form an unusual family unit that just works. Viewers can't help but root for the characters, especially Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Elsie Fisher).

And, if you like this one, you can also watch its sequel that is also available for streaming on Netflix.

2) Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 - August 1

When it comes to animated movies with unique concepts, it would be hard to leave this one released in 2013. Viewers became well aware of the dangers of giant-sized food in the first Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs movies, and in this sequel, the danger goes up a notch when the FLDSMDFR starts creating sentient food creatures.

Flint Lockwood (Bill Hader), along with Sam Sparks (Anna Faris), "Chicken" Brent McHale (Andy Samberg), Steve (Neil Patrick Harris), Manny (Benjamin Bratt), and Earl Devereaux (Terry Crews) return to Swallow Falls on a mission to save the world.

If you liked the first movie then you will surely love this one that brings back all the favorite characters along with some new faces who add to the narrative. Directed by Cody Cameron and Kris Pearn, the animation in the movie is top notch, and the comedic timing is excellent, similar to the first one.

3) Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted - August 1

Animated movies with anthropomorphic animals as central characters always seem to go down well with the audience, and this movie has plenty of such memorable characters.

In the third movie of the Madagascar movie franchise released in 2012, Alex (Ben Stiller), Marty (Chris Rock), Melman (David Schwimmer), Gloria (Jada Pinkett Smith), along with their animal buddies are still trying to return to their home aka Central Park Zoo in New York City. They end up joining a circus to avoid getting caught by a overzealous French Animal Control officer who is hot on their trail.

Directed by Eric Darnell, Conrad Vernon, and Tom McGrath, this movie combines a sense of adventure with well-timed comedy and exciting action scenes. It also puts focus on heartwarming concepts such as family, friendship, staying true to oneself and more.

4) The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 - August 8

One of the most anticipated animated movies of the year, it is the second part of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh. Part 1 released sometime towards the end of last year. Based on The Seven Deadly Sins, viewers see Tristan reunites with Lancelot in this movie. He will also have to learn to conquer his inner demons in time to save his mother.

Fans of the manga enjoyed part 1. Entertaining and engaging, the narrative drew viewers in, but of course, it seemed unfinished. With this new movie, fans will finally be able to see how this adventure ends.

5) The Monkey King - August 11

Viewers are familiar with Monkey King's character and the hero has appeared in different films over the last few years. In this animated version, well-known actor and comediam Jimmy O. Yang will voice the protagonist. Directed by Anthony Stacchi, it will follow the adventures of Monkey King as he and his faithful stick go up against different dragons and demons.

Monkey King has always been a flawed hero, and it would be interesting to see how Yang combines the righteous and mischievous side of his character. Viewers can expect big dollops of action, and plenty of laughs.

Fans of the genre will certainly enjoy these entertaining animated movies that offer the best match-up of striking animation and engaging plots. Even movie lovers who aren't ardent animation fans will find these animated movies fun to watch with the whole family.