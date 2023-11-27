5 most expensive Adidas football boots of all time

Adidas, the 99-year-old multi-billion dollar German sportswear brand, founded by Adolf Dassler, is known for revolutionizing the world of sports fashion, with its unique sportswear, accessories, and footwear collection.

The highly acclaimed brand has collaborated with some of the industry's finest designers, including Raf Simons, Jeremy Scott, Alexander, and a host of others, establishing itself as one of the most renowned brands in the industry.

The Three Stripes brand's collection of football boots has become the go-to choice for footballers, since its ageless '50s "Samba" silhouette was launched. From the Predator accuracy collection to the Adi color low collection, this brand has a portfolio of high-budget football boots that seamlessly blend fashion and function.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five most expensive Adidas football boots of all time.

The most expensive Adidas football boots ever released

1. The X19+ Firm Ground Cleat

The X19+ Firm Ground Cleat (Image via Adidas)

These football boots come in a sleek silhouette, built for agility, speed, and ball control. They are dressed in a color scheme of a predominant metallic silver hue serving as the base for the red and cloud-white detailings to stand out.

These laceless boots feature a flexible lightweight fabric constructed at the upper, that allows for an adjustable and secured fit. Another remarkable feature of these kicks is the studded outsole that enhances stability and grip control while the brand's iconic three-stripes logo is embellished, in red hue on the upper.

These football boots sell for 457 US dollars on the Stock X online store.

2. The Predator Accuracy Lux 1 LFG

The Predator Accuracy Lux 1 LFG (Image via Adidas)

These performance-driven boots are crafted from a quality black suede fabric accented by solar red detailings strategically embellished around the boots. These boots also embody the brand's popular predator's control skin tailored to assist with ball control and grip.

Additionally, the outsole featured with studs provides excellent traction, while the lace-up closure allows for a customizable fit.

These kicks sell for 978 US dollars on Stock X online store.

3. ZX9000" Packer Shoes Meadow Violet"

The ZX9000" Packer Shoes Meadow Violet" (Image via Adidas)

These shoes are enveloped in a predominantly grey hue accented by purple and green accents for a colorful contrast. The Torison technology, and TPU heel cage, provide cushioning and support to the feet, while the durable rubber outsole that climbs to the toe cap, not only complements the upper but also offers optimum stability.

These aesthetically pleasing kicks sell for 1,200 US dollars on the Stock X online store.

4. X Speed portal 1 FG

The X Speed portal 1 FG (Image via Adidas)

These fashionable football boots are a testament to the brand's dedication to releasing quality and sleek footwear. The metallic gold colorway of the upper adds a sophisticated flair to the overall look of the shoes, while the crisp and clean cloud-white hue with the blue detailing complements the vibrant base, as well as creating an eye-catching effect. The lightweight construction of this silhouette allows for unrestricted movement and agility.

The icing on the cake is the studded outsole that aids stability and acceleration. These timeless boots sell for 1,391 US dollars on the Stock X online store.

5. Adicolor Low BL1"BTS football gear"

The Adicolor Low BL1"BTS football gear" (Image via Adidas)

These 80's-inspired athletic kicks are dressed in a dull blue quality leather accented by the brand's three stripes logo embellished on the sides of the footwear. These athletic-built shoes feature a breathable mesh tongue secured by the lace-up closure that allows for an adjustable fit as well as complements the predominant blue colorway of the upper.

These retro-inspired low-tops are priced at 1,899 US dollars on the Stock X online store.

The Three Stripes brand has revolutionized sports footwear forever and its innovative soccer cleats are clear proof. Shop any of the above-mentioned soccer shoes and be a part of history.