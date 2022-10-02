5 quick facts about Toby Dorr X John Maynard prison escape

Toby Dorr was a 48-year-old, volunteering at a Kansas prison when she met and got romantically involved with an inmate named John Maynard and helped him escape. Maynard was serving a life sentence for a 1996 murder at the Lansing Correctional Facility when he met Dorr, who was leading a volunteer rehabilitative dog program.

On Saturday, NBC Dateline will chronicle the events that led to the prison break and the high-profile chase afterwards. The episode, titled Breakout, airs on October 1, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

On February 12, 2006, Dorr and Maynard broke out after the former used dog crates to smuggle him out. They chose an isolated cabin in rural Tennessee as their hideout for 12 days before being apprehended., after which, they were both sent to prison.

This article discusses five quick but essential facts about Toby Dorr and John Maynard's 2006 prison break case.

Five facts about Toby Dorr and John Maynard's 2006 breison break incident

1) Toby Dorr was married to another man at the time of the incident

Toby Dorr, who was Toby Young at the time, was married for 28 years and a mother-of-two when she fell in love with John Maynard in prison. However, she claimed that her husband barely cared about her or her existence and made her feel insignificant.

She added that he was quick to divorce her after she was caught and arrested. Dorr's children and her family also cut all ties with her after she helped Maynard escape.

2) John Maynard hid inside a dog crate while Dorr smuggled him out

When John realized that prison officers rarely inspected the dog crates, used to transfer dogs for rehab purposes or Toby's van that she used to carry the crates, he began planning.

The convicted felon proceeded to shed 25 pounds in a few months so he could fit in the crates. He executed his plan two days before Valentine's Day in 2006.

According to sources, Maynard escaped the facility unnoticed and hid in a dog crate inside his then-lover's car. The two went directly to a storage facility, where they boarded a waiting truck and headed to Tennessee.

3) Officers received a tip about a truck the couple bought after escaping, which helped in the arrest

Investigators received a tip that Toby Dorr allegedly bought a pickup truck in Missouri under a false name. officers soon acquired the address for the remote cabin the couple was using as their hideout. Meanwhile, the truck in question was eventually discovered in a mall parking lot around 100 miles south of Chattanooga, Tennessee, where officers arrived soon after.

Toby Dorr and then-27-year-old John Maynard were in a bookstore when they came across police discussing how to catch them. Although they escaped, when police saw the truck they were in, they were involved in a brief, but high-speed chase between Chattanooga and Knoxville on Interstate 75. The chase ended after Dorr's truck crashed.

4) The couple were found with firearms, cash, and other questionable "goodies"

Following their escape, both Dorr and Maynard attempted to disguise themselves and looked different when they were arrested. They were also found in possession of two firearms, around $25,000 in cash, some s*x toys, two guitars, an amplifier, hair dye, and a laptop, among other things.

5) Maynard was sent back to prison and so was Dorr - this time to serve a sentence

Following their arrest, the convicted murderer, Maynard was sent back to prison with ten years added to his life sentence. It has been reported that he is currently incarcerated at a prison in New Hampshire.

Toby Dorr was also sentenced to serve 27 months in prison for her role in the aggravated escape and introducing contraband in the prison. She was released two years after the escape in 2008, after serving a full term.

NBC Dateline airs on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

