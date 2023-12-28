5 fashion-themed TV shows that are worth the watch

Cinephiles who are interested in the fashion industry are always on the hunt for engaging fashion-themed TV shows. Often, TV shows that explore style and fashion tend to follow the format of a competition wherein contestants compete for the top prize. Then, there are makeover shows where experts from the industry help people find their signature style. Both formats have found success among fans of the genre.

However, there is another approach that has been gaining popularity over the years. These fashion-themed TV shows feature original narratives that focus on the industry and the creative people who help make it glamorous and exciting. Like other shows, these fashion-themed TV shows also tend to explore different aspects of storytelling such as romance, drama, mystery, and more.

Viewers who are interested in style and glamor will enjoy watching these shows that combine stunning outfits, interesting characters, and gripping plot twists to keep fans entertained.

Atelier, Halston, and three other fashion-themed TV shows that are as interesting as they are aesthetically pleasing

1) Atelier (2015)

Atelier has 13 episodes in total (Image via IMDb)

Viewers who enjoyed the intense dynamics between the characters of Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada will find plenty to love in this Japanese fashion-themed TV show.

Talented actor Mirei Kiritani stars as Mayuko Tokita, who is starting a new job at a high-end lingerie design house. The story follows the challenges she has to face at the workplace and also showcases her strained relationship with the hardened owner and employer, Mayumi Nanjo (Mao Daichi).

The narrative is engaging and tends to grow on the viewer as it progresses with each episode. This fashion-themed TV show not only explores the creative angle of the industry but also the business side of things.

2) Girlboss (2017)

It is always interesting when shows are based on real events and real people. This fashion-themed TV show tells the story of self-made businesswoman Sophia Amoruso and how she started Nasty Gal, a women's fashion retailer. Britt Robertson plays the lead role in the series.

One of the best things about the show, containing 13 episodes, is the creativity and resilience of the main character. Despite facing multiple setbacks, she continues to pursue her dream and make it work. The lead cast in particular brought their A-game and delivered compelling performances that complemented the engaging storyline.

3) Love Designer (2020)

This fashion-themed TV show, containing 51 episodes, is perfect for viewers who enjoy stories with a heavy dose of romance. Dilraba Dilmurat plays a talented fashion designer named Zhou Fang, who is forced to work with Song Li (Huang Jingyu), the boss of an e-commerce company.

They are both stubborn individuals who clash at every opportunity. However, with time, they start to fall for one another. Dilraba and Huang have great on-screen chemistry that adds to the narrative.

This Chinese show also explores challenges in different aspects of adult life, be it in a professional capacity or with regard to maintaining healthy relationships. The costume department went all out as the outfits are gorgeous enough to keep fans well and truly hooked.

4) Halston (2021)

With only five episodes, this fashion-themed TV show will appeal to viewers who are looking for an interesting binge that they can finish over a weekend. Like Girlboss, this show is also based on real events. It focuses on the life of Roy Halston Frowick, aka Halston, an American fashion designer who made news in the 1970s.

Ewan McGregor plays the titular role in this fashion-themed TV show. The charismatic actor does a great job emulating Halston's voice, personality, and mannerisms. Viewers with a soft spot for vintage fashion should definitely check this one out.

5) The Fabulous (2022)

In the last few years, the Seoul fashion industry has been getting a lot of attention in the global press. This fashion-themed TV show focuses on a group of young adults who are chasing their dreams within the industry. It explores different aspects such as keeping up with work pressure, handling personal relationships, and managing setbacks.

SHINee fans will recognize the male lead Choi Min-ho, who stars alongside Chae Soo-bin. The main characters are all well-written in this series containing eight episodes. They each have their own endearing traits that will appeal to the viewer. The costume design is on-point, which adds to the whole viewing experience.

These entertaining titles that maintain a fine balance between engaging storytelling and impressive costume design promise to impress fashion enthusiasts.