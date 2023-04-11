Who is Paul Floyd? Britt Robertson gets married in star-studded ceremony

Britt Robertson and Paul Floyd tied the knot on April 8, 2023. The wedding ceremony was held in Los Angeles and was attended by the duo's close friends and family members. Robertson also shared moments from her wedding on Instagram, with a caption that read:

"Worlds collide. What a wonderful Robertson-Floyd day it was."

Paul Floyd is a soccer player for Spice FC in England and is also a social media star. He is active on Instagram with more than 4,000 followers. Besides this, not much is known about his career or educational background.

Several well-known faces from the entertainment industry were also invited to the Floyd-Robertson wedding and a few of them posted pictures from the special day on their social media pages. Robertson's father Kristoffer Polaha also shared a picture of himself alongside his three sons and wrote:

"My first-ever TV kid got married yesterday and it was a big, beautiful, fun day! Baze was proud, so was I!"

An overview of Paul Floyd's relationship with Britt Robertson

Floyd been in a relationship with actress Britt Robertson for a long time. Robertson first revealed her relationship via social media in March 2022, when she shared a picture of herself posing with Floyd. Ever since then, the duo have continued to share glimpses of their relationship on social media.

Paul Floyd and Britt Robertson got engaged in May 2022 (Image via likefloyd23/Instagram)

Robertson and Floyd got engaged in May 2022 and Floyd posted a video of the proposal on Instagram. The caption stated:

"Introducing Brittany Leanna Robertson-Floyd. My wife to be x."

When Floyd proposed to Robertson in the video, she replied by saying:

"I am gonna marry you – so much so!"

The video shows the proposal happening on the rooftop and the couple were seen embracing after Robertson replied "yes." She added:

"We are getting married?! I love you so much!"

Britt Robertson's relationship history

Britt Robertson started dating actor Dylan O'Brien in 2012 after the duo met on the set of The First Time. The pair separated in 2018.

She was in a relationship with Graham Rogers for some time and then with KJ Apa in 2019. Robertson and Apa were also spotted sharing a kiss on one occasion and were seen holding hands at the Comic-Con party of Entertainment Weekly.

The 32-year-old made her debut as Little Sheena in the action-adventure series Sheena in 2000. Since then, she has appeared in TV shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Avalon, Casual, Big Sky, The Rookie: Feds, and more. She has been featured in various films like Mother and Child, Scream 4, A Dog's Purpose, I Still Believe, About Fate, and more.

