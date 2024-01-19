5 funny movies starring Snoop Dogg to watch ahead of The Underdoggs

Hip-hop fans around the world know the name, Snoop Dogg. The 52-year-old rapper has sold millions of records across the globe. Throughout his career, the musician has also appeared in many films and TV shows. While a big chunk of these appearances have been cameos wherein he simply played himself, there have been instances in which he has played fictional characters crucial to the narrative's progress.

The most recent movie starring Snoop Dogg that fans will be able to stream on Prime Video soon is The Underdoggs, directed by Charles Stone III. He plays Jaycen Jennings, a former NFL player who has been ordered to do community service. He agrees to coach a youth football team, only to realize that it's going to be a lot harder than he imagined.

Since the movie will be released only on January 26, 2024, fans can check out some older movies in the meantime that showcase Snoop Dogg's impressive comedic timing.

The Beach Bum, Day Shift and three other movies starring Snoop Dogg that will leave viewers in splits

1) Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Adapted from the television show Starsky & Hutch (1975), this action comedy stars Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson in the lead. Stiller plays Starsky, a serious, no-nonsense cop who is paired up with Hutch, played by Wilson, who is laidback and likes to do things his own way. However, their opposing personalities make it a challenge for them to work together.

Snoop Dogg plays Huggy Bear, their street-smart informant who helps them with cases. The chemistry between Stiller and Wilson is one of the best reasons to watch this hilarious buddy cop movie.

2) Mac & Devin Go to High School (2012)

In this comedy, Snoop Dogg plays Mac Johnson, who has been in high school for 15 years. He becomes friends with the overachiever Devin Overstreet, played by Wiz Khalifa, who wants to top his class. When Mac introduces Devin to cannabis, things take a drastic and hilarious turn.

Directed by Dylan Brown, this movie marks Khalifa's film debut. It doesn't take itself too seriously, and that is where the charm lies. It is chaotic and absurd, and it doesn't disappoint in terms of the laughs. Fans will especially enjoy the chemistry between Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa.

3) The Beach Bum (2019)

Directed by Harmony Korine, this movie stars Matthew McConaughey as a substance-abusing poet named Moondog. Past his prime, his indulgent life is primarily funded by Minnie, his wealthy wife. However, he is forced to finish his new novel after her death to get his share of her estate.

Snoop Dogg plays his friend, Lingerie, an R&B singer who had a secret affair with his wife. McConaughey shines in his role as the chaotic and free-spirited Moondog. Despite it being a comedy, it does have some meaningful messages for the viewers.

4) Dolemite Is My Name (2019)

A biographical comedy film, Dolemite Is My Name, stars Eddie Murphy as filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore. Known for creating the character Dolemite, who first appeared in Dolemite (1975), Moore is often referred to as the "Godfather of Rap." The movie details how Moore created the character and the success that came because of it.

Snoop Dogg plays a radio DJ named Roj in the comedy directed by Craig Brewer. Murphy does a great job of portraying the charismatic filmmaker with a fascinating success story that seems unbelievable but is actually true. Funny and entertaining, this movie has a stellar star cast that makes sure that the viewers are immersed in the narrative till the very end.

5) Day Shift (2022)

This movie is perfect for viewers who enjoy action-heavy narratives. J. J. Perry's directorial debut, this action comedy stars Jamie Foxx in the lead. He plays Bud Jablonski, who has a blue-collar job of cleaning pools, which is actually a front for hunting vampires. When he needs money to support his daughter, he has to return to the vampire-hunting union.

Snoop Dogg plays Bud's friend, "Big" John Elliot, who can help him rejoin the union. Goofy and gory, this movie will particularly appeal to fans of horror comedies. It also has plenty of exciting fight scenes that will keep action fans happy.

Snoop Dogg's performance in these entertaining and funny titles is proof that the reputed hip-hop artist has nailed the art of dry-wit humor. Fans will be hoping to see more of it in his upcoming movie, The Underdoggs.