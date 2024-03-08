5 greatest courtroom dramas of all time

Courtroom dramas have always been a staple in Hollywood. Their popularity often stems from the brilliance of the various cinematic techniques used to make them. Well-paced editing, clever close-ups, taut writing, and passionate acting, blend to produce a courtroom drama worth watching.

These thrillers also serve a social purpose highlighting issues like racism, injustice, etc. With high stakes and suspenseful stories, legal dramas have captured the audience's minds like no other.

5 courtroom dramas you should be watching at least once

1) To Kill A Mockingbird (1962)

Starring Gregory Peck, this film is adapted from a novel of the same name by Harper Lee. Not only did it transform the genre of courtroom dramas, but it also highlighted complex social issues. The lasting cultural impact of To Kill A Mockingbird has transcended over time.

A critic favorite, this movie is directed by Robert Mulligan. The plot of the film is as follows,

"Atticus Finch, a widowed lawyer in Depression-era Alabama, defends a Black man against an undeserved rape charge, and tries to educate his young children against prejudice."

2) 12 Angry Men (1957)

12 Angry Men is iconic in the world of courtroom dramas. Sidney Lumet's directorial feature is a classic example of a legal thriller. Raising questions on bias and prejudices, the film makes the audience question their belief system.

The plot of the film revolves around 12 men who form the jury in a homicidal trial. They must decide if the accused is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt - a decision that will have huge consequences.

3) Philadelphia (1993)

Philadelphia brings forth the deep-seated injustice of the corporate world in America. Starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, the film peels the layers of a homophobic society. Questioning the conscience of humanity, the film delves into the lack of compassion among co-workers.

This 1993 film is directed by Jonathan Demme. The plot of the film is as follows,

"When a man with HIV is fired by his law firm because of his condition, he hires a homophobic small-time lawyer as the only willing advocate for a wrongful dismissal suit."

4) A Few Good Men (1992)

Consisting of a brilliant cast including Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, this courtroom drama is undoubtedly one of the best films ever made. The film dives into the world of morality in the military. It provides the audience with an opportunity to think if truth triumphs over procedure.

Written by Aaron Sorkin, the legal battle is scripted meticulously. The film is directed by Rob Reiner. The film revolves around Daniel Kaffee who defends the Marines accused of murder.

5) Primal Fear (1996)

A still from Primal Fear (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Primal Fear is one of the most thrilling dramas ever made. Edward Norton's debut sees him as an unassuming altar boy accused of murder. The film is paced with energy, keeping the audience on their toes at all times. It forces the audience to judge the pitfalls of ambition closely and with compassion.

Richard Gere provides one of his career-best performances in this film directed by Gregory Hoblit. The plot of the film is as follows,

"An altar boy is accused of murdering a priest, and an ambitious lawyer forms an unlikely team to dig the truth that is buried several layers deep."

These 5 courtroom dramas are an essential watch for every film lover.