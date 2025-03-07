Prepared and served quickly, fast food is not the healthiest meal option out there, and one such fast food item is a burger. By nature, a hamburger is a sandwich dish consisting of fillings, which is usually a patty of ground meat that is fried or grilled. It is then placed inside a sliced bun or a bread roll alongside toppings.

Burgers, believed to have come to the US from German immigrants, can also be called the unofficial national dish of the USA due to their widespread consumption and popularity across the country.

Even though greasy and calorie-packed, this fast food is eaten frequently by people of all ages. But, according to the food website Delish, this food dish doesn’t necessarily have to be unhealthy.

Although the beloved American comfort food has fueled the rise of numerous fast-food restaurants across the nation, the publication recently highlighted some of the healthiest hamburger options in the US.

Here are some of the healthiest fast-food burgers in the United States.

Wendy's, Burger King, and more: 5 healthiest fast-food burgers in the U.S.

1) Jr. Hamburger at Wendy’s

Sign For Fast Food Brand Wendy's - Source: Getty

The food website crowned Wendy’s Jr. Hamburger as one of the healthiest fast-food burger offerings in the US due to its low-calorie count of 280. The restaurant’s Jr. Hamburger also has a lower saturated fat of four grams and a 440 mg sodium level.

The Jr. hamburger at Wendy’s also comes with 15 grams of protein and 25 grams of carbs.

2) Whopper Jr. at Burger King

Burger King offers one of the healthiest fast food burgers - Source: Getty

Burger King’s beloved Whopper Jr. is listed as number two on the healthiest fast food burger list of Delish. A smaller variant of the classic whopper, this fast food treat comes with a little more protein than Micky D’s 15.2 grams offering.

The Whopper Jr. has 310 calories, five grams of saturated fat, and 27 grams of carbohydrates. It is also low in sodium, with 390 mg.

3) The Classic Hamburger at McDonald’s

Fast Food Restaurant McDonald's - Source: Getty

The classic hamburger at McDonald’s ranks number three on the healthiest list of fast-food burgers. The fast food joint’s classic offering has 13 grams of protein, 30 carbs, and 3.5 grams of saturated fat.

With 250 calories, the classic McDonald’s hamburger has 510 mg of sodium.

4) Classic Hamburger at In-N-Out

In-N-Out's classic hamburger is one of the healthiest fast-food burgers - Source: Getty

The classic hamburger at In-N-Out also made it to Delish’s list of healthiest fast-food burgers. With 16 grams of protein, 37 grams of carbs, 4.5 grams of saturated fat, and 660 mg of sodium, this classic offering has 360 calories.

Meanwhile, this offering can also be made even healthier with the “protein style” customization option which swaps the bun for lettuce. This healthier version has 4.5 grams of saturated fat, 390 mg of sodium, 8 grams of carbs, and 200 calories.

5) The Whataburger Jr. at Whataburger

The Whataburger Jr. has 310 calories - Source: Getty

The Texas-based fast food joint’s Whataburger Jr. is among the healthiest burger options, as per Delish. It has 310 calories and 36 grams of carbs with a high sodium content of 750 mg and low saturated fat of three grams.

Although a Jr., this fast food offering has 14 grams of protein.

While eating burgers regularly is not healthy and can derail a person’s diet, they can be made healthier by considering alternatives for high-fat ingredients, as well as adding more veggies.

