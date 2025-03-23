5 Hot Ones sauces to try

Hot Ones started in 2015 and has gone on to become one of the most popular shows in the world. Basically, an interview sees the guests face challenges from tough questions and spicy sauces.

In the show, Sean Evans, the host, talks with his guests and asks them fiery questions. However, this takes place over 10 chicken wings, each made with different hot sauces. These sauces get hotter with each wing and challenge the guests immensely.

Over the years, many celebrities and other guests have struggled against these sauces, urging them to get water, milk, and more to deal with the spice levels. These sauces are also available online for fans to order and experience themselves.

Mashed.com recently compiled a list of the most delicious Hot Ones sauces from seasons 19 and 23. They ranked them based on their taste rather than their heat level. Let's check them out:

5) PuckerButt Pepper Co Unique Garlique

This sauce is created by Smokin' Ed Currie's PuckerButt Pepper Company. It is 642,000 on the Scoville scale (used to measure the heat of chili) and contains Carolina Reaper, 7-Pot Primo, and scorpion peppers.

This sauce starts with instant heat at the top of your tongue. However, it then moves into a prominent, mildly sweet and roasted garlic flavor. It also uses Italian seasoning, adding another layer of flavor.

4) Hot Ones Los Calientes Barbacoa

The Los Calientes is a popular sauce from Hot Ones, and its Barbacoa variant is delicious as well. It is around 33,000 on the Scoville scale. So, it's not crazy hot. It features fresh red jalapenos, chipotle peppers, and Habanero. It also contains lime juice, tomatillo, cumin, and cilantro.

The Los Calientes Barbacoa features a distinct smoky flavor in the Mexican profile. It can perhaps be eaten more regularly as compared to other sauces from the show.

3) Good Heat Queso Sin Queso

This one is another delicious sauce made with numerous ingredients. It is thicker than most hot sauces and creamier as well. It features nutritional yeast mixed with onions, bell peppers, and chilies to provide an excellent taste. It also has oat-based liquid and canola oil for creaminess.

This sauce is meant to be the vegetarian version of the popular queso dip and works well for most parts. It's 52,000 on the Scoville scale.

2) Microsaucerie Piko Peppers Piko Riko

This one is a peri-peri-based sauce and is 15,500 on the Scoville scale. It is a comparatively mild sauce but delicious, no less. It features Habanero, cayenne peppers, vinegar, vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, sea salt, and vinegar. These provide an excellent blend of tang, sour, bitter, sweet, and salty flavors.

This would taste good with most food items, and considering its heat level, it can be added to your daily pantry.

1) La Pimenterie The Forbidden Fruit

This one is 124,000 on the Scoville scale and is quite hot. It contains fermented, aged peppers, just like how the renowned Tobasco sauce is made. The Forbidden Fruit, however, is hotter than a tobasco sauce.

This one also contains vinegar and salt, along with garlic and shallots, to provide extra depth of flavor. It is quite hot but still has enough flavor to become a good part of your regular lifestyle. It can give a bit of a kick, along with a well-rounded flavor profile.

Overall, there are many Hot Ones Hot sauces that are excellent in flavor along with being extremely hot. These can be ordered online, or some famous ones are also available at some retailers.

