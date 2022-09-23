5 intense roles played by Evan Peters, including titular serial killer in Netflix miniseries Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Evan Peters has played a number of intense roles in his acting career, most notably his roles on the FX anthology series American Horror Story. He went on to appear in all seasons of the show except for Season 9.

Peters recently added another intense role to his acting credit by starring as the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Let's take a look at some of the most intense roles portrayed by the talented Evan Peters.

Evan Peters has played multiple intense roles in American Horror Story

1) Jeffrey Dahmer in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Evan Peters plays the titular serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the limited-series crime drama Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Developed by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the show premiered on Netflix on September 21, 2022. Murphy has previously worked with Peters on multiple seasons of the American Horror Story anthology.

The crime drama depicts the events that contributed to the creation of the infamous Milwaukee Monster and his ultimate imprisonment in 1991. The show focuses on the traumatizing experiences of Dahmer's victims and tells the story through their eyes. Peters convincingly played the Milwaukee Monster, whose 13-year killing spree started in 1978 and mostly consisted of young gay men of color.

2) Tate Langdon in American Horror Story's first season Murder House

Evan Peters' breakout role was in the first season of American Horror Story titled Murder House, where he played the role of Tate Langdon, a character based on the Columbine school shooters. The popularity of the troubled teenage sociopathic villain turned lovesick ghost in Murder House resulted in a second appearance of Peters' character in the eighth season titled Apocalypse.

Tate Langdon was one of the many ghosts stuck in the titular domicile called Murder House. While he was alive, he painted his face and committed a mass shooting at his local high school. After becoming a ghost, he again resorted to murdering people. He also s*xually assaulted Vivien Harmon while trying to seduce her daughter Violet (played by Taissa Farmiga). Peters' brilliant portrayal of the sociopath solidified his place in the American Horror Story ensemble cast.

3) James Patrick March in American Horror Story's fifth season Hotel

Evan Peters portrayed the unsympathetic serial killer James Patrick March in the fifth season of American Horror Story called Hotel. Based on the infamous serial killer H.H. Holmes, the flamboyant James March was a privileged oil businessman who designed the Hotel Cortez in Los Angeles as his personal murder den, replete with hidden rooms, secret chambers, and tons of hiding places.

Peters played the eccentric and sadistic mustache-twirling villain who killed his way to the top, including his own wife, The Countess (played by Lady Gaga), to perfection. After taking his own life, March's ghost was doomed to haunt the hotel where he continued to torture victims and even coordinated a yearly Devil's Night for famous serial killers to descend upon Cortez for a night of mayhem.

4) Kai Anderson in American Horror Story's seventh season Cult

One of the most menacing and sinister roles played by Evan Peters is the wannabe cult leader Kai Anderson in American Horror Story's seventh season Cult. Peters' intense portrayal of the ego-driven and maniacal blue-haired Kai Anderson earned him a nomination for Best Actor in a Movie or Limited Series at the 8th Critics' Choice Awards.

Kai Anderson was an extremist Trump supporter who amassed a dangerous following by stoking the flames of prejudice. He used his charm and charisma to fulfill his cruel, vindictive, and misogynistic aims. He used fear and manipulation to gain power and influence.

5) Kit Walker in American Horror Story's second season Asylum

Evan Peters portrayed the victim, Kit Walker, in the second season of American Horror Story called Asylum. Kit Walker, a gas station attendant, was abducted along with his wife Alma by aliens. After the abduction, Walker was falsely accused of killing his wife and two other women and sentenced to the Briarcliff Manor Sanitorium.

At Briarcliff, Kit was accused of being the serial killer Bloody Face and was subjected to a number of heinous medical experiments conducted by Dr. Arthur Arden. Peters shines in the intense portrayal of the highly moral but deeply unlucky Kit who never loses hope despite insurmountable odds. He tried to escape the trials and tribulations of the asylum and create some semblance of life for himself.

